Football Hosts Liberty for Homecoming Saturday

MIAMI — FIU’s football program takes on Liberty in Conference USA (CUSA) play for its homecoming matchup at 5 p.m. inside Pitbull Stadium on Saturday.



The Panthers (4-5, 2-3 CUSA) match up with the Flames (4-5, 3-2 CUSA) for their homecoming this Saturday. FIU enters this tilt following a 56-30 defeat over Middle Tennessee on the road while Liberty fell 24-21 to Missouri State at home.



GAME SPONSOR

FIU’s homecoming game is sponsored by KSDT. A leader in accounting excellence, KSDT stands at the forefront of the accounting industry, distinguished by its remarkable growth and unwavering commitment to excellence.



FAN FITS / PROMOTIONS

Fan Fit: Wear Gold/Sunblazers



SERIES HISTORY

Series Record: Liberty leads 3-0

Last Matchup: Liberty def. FIU, 31-24 (OT), Oct. 8, 2024

Willie Simmons vs. FIU: First-Ever Meeting



HOW TO FOLLOW

Fans can follow along with the game on variety of platforms. The matchup will air live on ESPN+ and also be available via audio stream on fiusports.com/listenlive. Live stats will also be available on fiusports.com/FBStats.



BROADCAST TEAMS



ESPN+

Play-by-Play: Corey Brooks

Analyst: Alejandro Solana

Analyst: Billy Gil



fiusports.com Audio Stream

Play-by-Play: Zach Letson

Analyst: Eric Dorbrzanski



MATCHUP NOTES

⁃ This is the fourth overall meeting between the Panthers and Flames and third as Conference USA members.

⁃ Last season’s matchup between Liberty and FIU produced an instant classic in Lynchburg as FIU erased a 14-point quarter deficit to send the game into overtime. The Flames, however, prevailed in overtime, scoring on their first possession before keeping the Panthers out of the end zone with a game-winning sack and ensuing fumble recovery.

⁃ Head Coach Willie Simmons is in the midst of back-to-back milestone weeks in his coaching career, earning his 70th career win this past weekend against Middle Tennessee and now coaching in his 100th career game this week against Liberty.

⁃ Joe Pesansky was the big story last week for FIU as the season- long backup quarterback started in place of Keyone Jenkins and combined for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in the Panthers’ win, earning him CUSA Offensive Player of the Week.

⁃ Pesansky is expected to start his second consecutive game this weekend and brings plenty of experience to the Panther offense. The Tampa, Fla. native started all 12 games at Quarterback in 2024 at Holy Cross (FCS) and earned a Second Team All-Patriot League selection. He passed for 2,399 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Crusaders finished 6-6, but 5-1 in conference play.

⁃ As a team, the Panthers are currently 10th in the nation in explosive run plays (20+ yards) with 20 explosive rushes this season.

⁃ Kejon Owens is 8th in the nation in rushing yards per game, averaging 106.1 yards per contest. He’s also 14th in yards per carry, averaging 6.3 YPC. Owens’ season rushing total of 955 yards is third in school history and well on pace to set a new school record, of which is currently held by Kedrick Rhodes, who totaled 1,159 yards in 2011.

⁃ Liberty enters this matchup following a 21-17 defeat to Missouri State in Lynchburg, of which snapped a three-game CUSA winning streak for the Flames. Liberty rushed for 202 total yards and outgained the Bears 398-332 overall, but Mo State scored a touchdown with just 27 seconds left to pull out the four-point victory.

⁃ Ethan Vasko, the Flames’ starting quarterback, is a true dual-threat option who made his way to Liberty after stops at Kansas (2022) and Coastal Carolina (2023, 2024). Coincidentally, head coach Jamey Chadwell also came to Liberty following a stop at Coastal Carolina (2017-22).

⁃ Liberty has the fourth-ranked scoring offense (29.8) and the fifth-ranking scoring defense (24.0) in Conference USA play.

⁃ Evan Dickens, the Flames’ primary running back, has the second-highest rushing average in CUSA in conference games with 127.0 yards per game on the ground. Dickens has also scored eight rushing touchdowns in just four conference games.

⁃ Kick returner Julian Gray is second in CUSA play among all kick returners with an average of 24.9 yards per return, including a 96-yard return for a TD against New Mexico State.



FIU ATHLETICS APP

Fans are encouraged to download the Official FIU Athletics App for all FIU Athletics News and Digital Content, of which can be found searching ‘FIU Athletics’ in the App Store on both Android and iOS-based devices. Inside the app, fans will find the Panther Rewards program, of which rewards fans for attending FIU Athletics event with points that can be used for prizes.



EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR GAMEDAY

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of everything students, alumni, donors and Panther supporters of any capacity need to know about the home gameday experience surrounding FIU football in 2025.



WEEKLY MEDIA AVAILABILITIES







BEST OF SOCIAL MEDIA

HOMECOMING week is here and we’re throwing it back to our Sunblazer era ☀️ #BlazeEm 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/ix86ESojhd — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) November 10, 2025

Homecoming tomorrow. LOCK IN Panther Nation 🫡 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/NSUfGYTxOy — FIU Athletics (@FIUAthletics) November 14, 2025

New Sunblazer helmet decals are FUEGO ☀️🔥#BlazeEm pic.twitter.com/bnM9vvi2xS — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) November 12, 2025