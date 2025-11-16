Ranked Pioneers Too Much for Mines

Next Game: UT Dallas 11/15/2025 | 3 p.m. Nov. 15 (Sat) / 3 p.m. UT Dallas History

GOLDEN, Colo. – The Colorado School of Mines women’s basketball team hosted #3 Texas Woman’s Friday night in the Orediggers home opener and fell by an 80-55 margin at Lockridge Arena.



Sophia Baal scored 14 points, blocked three shots, and grabbed four rebounds. Quincey Baum and Emma Sixta tallied eight points apiece while Baum added a team-high seven rebounds and shot 75 percent from the field. Sixta notched three steals too. Jenna Shandy and Jade Leon handed out three assists each. Gabby Elliott was best for the visitors, missing just one shot on the way to 23 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, one steal, and one assist.



As a team, Mines (0-4) fell victim to hot shooting by Texas Woman’s (2-1). The Pioneers converted 62 percent of their shots from the floor despite a 26-percent clip from long range. They also made 14 of their 18 free-throw opportunities. On the flip side, the Orediggers were limited to 34-percent shooting while matching TWU’s four three-pointers. Turnovers were even at 17 and the rebound battle narrowly went to the visitors, 31-29. Mines did take 11 more shots than Texas Woman’s, but only made nine free throws on 13 attempts.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Texas Woman’s came out hot and didn’t cool off. In the first quarter alone, the Pioneers were 12-of-16 from the floor and perfect at the free-throw line. Mines trailed by a 28-13 margin after one period despite Baal and Sixta combining for 10 points in the frame. Baum accounted for five of the Orediggers’ 11 points in the second quarter as TWU made seven more shots on 13 attempts. The Pioneers finished the half with a 6-for-6 mark at the charity stripe. Mines matched Texas Woman’s 15 points in the third quarter, but the visitors still shot 54 percent. The fourth quarter saw the Orediggers tally 16 points as a team with Baal scoring six. As previously, mentioned, TWU never cooled off and finished the game going 6-for-10 from the field.



NOTABLES

– Mines and Texas Woman’s have now played four times in the regular season and once in the postseason.

– Baal’s 14 points matched her career high as a true freshman. Her three blocks were a single-game best.

– Olivia Campbell dished out multiple assists for the first time in her young career.

– Leon’s three dimes matched her collegiate best.

– Friday marked Sixta’s 2025-26 debut and the first time Sofia Baldessari appeared in a Mines uniform.

– Oredigger Head Coach Brittany Simpson is now 232-143 in her 14th season at the helm.



WHAT’S NEXT

The Orediggers host #3 Texas Woman’s on Friday at UT Dallas Saturday. Free live stats will be available, as well as live video with a subscription to the RMAC Network.



