Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers Launches “12 Days of Giving” to Support Kansas City Organizations This Holiday Season

Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers Launches “12 Days of Giving” to Support Kansas City Organizations This Holiday Season

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2025

Kansas City law firm donates $12,000 to local organizations and invites the community to nominate deserving causes through November 23.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of its 12 Days of Giving campaign: a community-focused initiative donating $1,000 each day for 12 days to local nonprofits, organizations, and causes that make a difference across the Kansas City metro area.

“Kansas City is a special place. It’s a city that still feels like a small town where people look out for one another and lend a hand when it’s needed most. We love this community, and we’re proud to raise our kids here. When our home needs us, it’s our responsibility to step up and do our part. This 12 Days of Giving campaign is just one part of our larger goal to give back to the community that has done so much for us,” said Brian Wallace, co-founding partner of Foster Wallace.

Voting opened on November 6 and will remain open until November 23 at 11:59 PM. Beginning December 1, Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers will announce one winner each day for 12 days. Each selected organization will receive a $1,000 donation to support its mission, whether that means providing food, shelter, education, or hope to those who need it most this holiday season.

How It Works

Community members are invited to nominate a local nonprofit, organization, or cause that deserves some extra love this holiday season.

One nomination per email is allowed.

Nominations are open to organizations that serve the Kansas City area, including both Missouri and Kansas communities

area, including both and communities Submit a nomination at: https://www.fosterwallace.com/12-days-of-giving/

“We built Foster Wallace to fight for people, whether that’s in the courtroom or in our community. Through the 12 Days of Giving, we hope to inspire others to give back, get involved, and keep Kansas City strong,” said Michael Foster, co-founding partner of Foster Wallace.

Follow Along

The firm will reveal each winner daily on social media throughout the 12 Days of Giving campaign.

Stay connected and join in the celebration by following:

Instagram.com/FosterWallaceLLC

Facebook.com/FosterWallaceLLC

TikTok.com/@FosterWallaceLLC

About Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers

Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers is a Kansas City-based law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of accident victims and supporting the community it serves. Founded by attorneys Michael Foster and Brian Wallace, the firm has earned a reputation for compassionate advocacy, client-focused service, and meaningful community involvement.

Your Injury. Our Fight.

Media Contact

April Kreikemeier

Marketing Associate

april@fosterwallace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers



