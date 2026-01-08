Fujifilm Launches Hybrid Instant Camera “instax mini Evo Cinema™”

The “Evo Series” is a hybrid instant camera that allows users to take pictures with viewing the LCD monitor on the back of the camera and select their favorite shots to print, and enjoy an immersive photography experience with a variety of creative effects.

The mini Evo Cinema can capture both still images and videos. It converts captured video data into a QR code*1 and creates an instax™ print together with a still image cut out from the video, allowing users to “hand over a video”. By turning videos into instax™ prints, users can not only preserve memorable moments spent with loved ones in tangible form, but also easily revisit the video anytime via the QR code.

As a new feature, the camera is equipped with the “Eras Dial™”, which lets users experience effects inspired by different eras.10 “Eras Dial™” effects are available, including “1960” inspired by 8mm film cameras. Each effect has 10 adjustable levels, offering a total of 100 possible expressions. These effects capture the unique flavor of each era, letting users shoot extraordinary, special videos and still images with a sense of time travel.

The camera features a vertical grip design inspired by Fujifilm’s “FUJICA Single-8”, an 8mm camera introduced in 1965. Its meticulously crafted design and analog operation enhance the enjoyment of shooting and printing.

The dedicated app*2 allows users to edit videos by combining clips and adding cinematic opening and ending templates, making it possible to create them more special. Furthermore, it features a “Direct Print Function” that lets users turn smartphone images into instax™ prints.

The mini Evo Cinema is a 3-in-1 camera that not only captures videos and still images but also functions as a smartphone printer.

Fujifilm will continue to expand the world of the instax™ instant photo system that allows people to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.