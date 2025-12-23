Fulham v Nottingham Forest: Premier League – live | Premier League

December 23, 2025
Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez.
Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Cairney, Traore, Kusi-Asare, Castagne, King, Diop, Ridgeon.

Nottingham Forest: John Victor, Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Douglas Luiz, Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus.
Subs: Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Kalimuendo, Dominguez, McAtee, Bakwa, Zinchenko, Abbott.

Referee: Anthony Taylor
n VAR: Paul Howard

Fulham have won five of their last six Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest, winning all three of those played at Craven Cottage by the aggregate score of 9-1. On the other hand, Forest have won four of their last six league games, while Fulham have lost their last two league games at home. So something has to give. But what? Kick-off is at 8pm GMT, after which we’ll find out. It’s on!

Key events

42 min: All of Fulham’s best work is down the left. Robinson again advances, crossing for Jimenez at the near post. The ball’s a little bit behind the striker, but he corkscrews his neck to slap a header into the side netting. That wasn’t far away from the top-left corner, though you’d have asked questions had Victor allowed it in.

