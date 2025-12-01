Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol – prediction, team news, lineups

Espanyol will be aiming to post a fifth successive La Liga victory when they take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Monday night.

The Catalan outfit have been in impressive form this season, sitting fifth in the La Liga table, four points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with a game in hand, while Athletic are seventh, two points behind sixth-placed Real Betis.

Match preview

Athletic have a record of seven wins, two draws and eight defeats from their 17 league matches this season, with 23 points leaving them in seventh spot in the table.

The Basque outfit are two points behind sixth-placed Real Betis but sit 11 points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, with consistency proving to be a real issue for the team this season.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Ourense CF in the Copa del Rey, with the team securing their spot in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

Athletic were beaten 2-0 by Celta Vigo in La Liga last weekend, though, with that result following a goalless draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Red and Whites recorded a 4-1 win over Espanyol in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 campaign, and the former have lost just one of their last 10 games with the Catalan team.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Espanyol have been one of the most impressive teams in La Liga this season, though, picking up 30 points from their 16 matches courtesy of a record of nine wins, three draws and four defeats, which has left them in fifth spot.

The Catalan outfit are four points behind fourth-placed Atletico with a game in hand, and they will enter this match off the back of four straight successes, beating Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe since a home loss to Villarreal on November 8.

Manolo Gonzalez’s side have been excellent at home this season, picking up 19 points from nine matches, while they have also been solid on their travels, claiming 11 points from seven games.

Espanyol finished 14th in La Liga last term but are very much on course to improve on that this term, and it would be some story if they could secure Champions League football for next term.

Two of Espanyol’s last three league wins over Athletic have actually been at San Mames, including a 1-0 victory in September 2022.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

WLWLWL

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

WLWDLW

Espanyol La Liga form:

LLWWWW

Espanyol form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Team News

© Imago

Athletic will be without the services of Dani Vivian due to a suspension, while Yuri Berchiche, Aymeric Laporte, Maroan Sannadi, Unai Eguiluz, Benat Prados are unavailable due to injury problems.

Yeray Alvarez will not be available until next April due to a lengthy suspension which was handed out following a failed drugs test.

Inaki Williams continued his comeback from a groin injury against Ourense CF in the Copa del Rey last time out, and the experienced attacker should be in line for another start here.

As for Espanyol, Charles Pickel is absent, with the defensive midfielder in action for Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations, but the visitors might receive a double boost.

Indeed, Tyrhys Dolan will be back in the squad after missing the last game with Getafe through suspension, while Javi Puado could return following a lengthy absence with a knee injury.

Kike Garcia has scored five times for the Catalan outfit this term, and the experienced striker is once again set to feature in the final third of the field.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Lekue, Paredes, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Berenguer

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Jofre, Gonzalez, Exposito, Milla; Fernandez, K Garcia

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Espanyol

Espanyol have been one of the surprise packages in La Liga this season, and we are backing them to avoid defeat on Monday; Athletic have had their issues this term, but they have still managed to win five of their nine home league matches.

It is a match that could go either way, but we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.