Gasperini on the Europa League: “We’ll obviously do everything we can to go through.”

With last weekend’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan firmly in the rearview mirror, Gian Piero Gasperini and Roma must now shift their attention back to the Europa League. Following last week’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart, the Giallorossi are virtually assured of advancing to the next phase; the only question remaining is how circuitous a path they’ll be forced to travel.

In the recently redesigned Europa League, only the top eight sides automatically advance to the Round of 16, while clubs finishing 9th through 24th enter the Knockout Phase Playoffs, a two-leg series played on February 19th and 26th. Sitting in 6th place with 15 points, Roma remains in good shape, but there are eight clubs between 4th and 11th place, separated by only three points, so the top of the table is far from settled.

Which means tomorrow’s tilt against Panathinaikos cannot be overlooked, even if Gasperini previously dismissed the importance of the competition. And as he does semi-regularly, Gasp spoke to the media ahead of Thursday’s fixture in Athens—here is the full transcript courtesy of the official club page.

How’s the team looking, considering the injury emergency? This is a game you need to win at all costs. How will you face it?

“We’ll try to get a result but it’s not a game we must win at all costs as we’ve already qualified as one of the top 24. If we can get into the top eight and avoid the play-off round, we’d be even happier of course, but at this stage of the season Serie A is clearly the priority. Nonetheless, we’ll go out there tomorrow to do our very best.”

Could Paulo Dybala start given the emergency situation in attack? Should we expect some surprises up front?

“I can’t tell you the team today. I never do that, and certainly not today. Dybala came out of the Milan match with a minor knee complaint. He was much better yesterday. Today he still has a bit of a twinge. We’ll look at him tomorrow.”

Has it ever happened to you before to have five potential centre forwards and not be able to select any of them?

“Yes, but the situations are all quite clear-cut. [Artem] Dovbyk had to go under the knife so he’ll be out for months. [Antonio] Arena is a 16-year-old boy who had a wonderful debut and scored, but he certainly wasn’t part of our initial plans. Then there are some unusual situations: [Donyell] Malen has just joined us and he’s not on the [UEFA] list. What really is a real shame is [Evan] Ferguson’s injury as he got injured in the last minute of the game against Stuttgart. He hasn’t been very lucky.”

You’ve said before that the team’s self-belief has grown thanks to your league results. Could the same be said of your Europa League campaign?

“From the beginning, our aim was to do well in every competition: Serie A, Europa League and Coppa Italia. The goal was always to do the best we could in all of them. We started our European campaign with two defeats – one of which was quite extraordinary, with three missed penalties. But like in the league, we’ve improved over the course of the season, especially in terms of the quality of our football. We’ve had more problems scoring goals and creating dangerous openings, but I think we’re producing a lot more now – while maintaining our excellent defensive stability – and we’re getting some great results.”

Having the transfer window open and not being able to change UEFA squad lists creates a sort of short-circuit at this stage of the European competitions. Do you think that’s something that should be changed?

“Yes, there’s clearly a contradiction there: the transfer window means you can buy and sell at the start of January but the European squad lists are set in stone. That’s the result of the format that’s been adopted in this second year. I think it will need to be looked at because otherwise you risk going into decisive matches like tomorrow’s with precarious squads. It can happen that some players have left and others have joined who can’t play. It’s definitely an area where action needs to be taken.”

You said Serie A is the priority but this match could have a big impact on the league too, because if you win you would have two games fewer to play, while lots of your rivals will be involved in play-off matches. What sort of game can we expect to see tomorrow and what kind of opponent are Panathinaikos?

“Panathinaikos are a good team who have done really well in Europe. They’ve struggled a bit more in their domestic league but they’re a well-drilled side with a good shape. Like us, they’ve had a few problems with their squad. We’ll obviously do everything we can to go through because we’ve got to the last match and it’s normal to want to be up there in that group. That said, I’m not worried about potentially having to play an extra round. We’ve improved by playing games and the number of games we’ve had to play has helped us to improve our quality. I don’t see a potential extra round as a huge problem.”

The last time you faced Rafael Benitez, who is now the Panathinaikos coach, was on 26 January 11 years ago, on your 57th birthday. What sort of coach is he and what’s your relationship like?