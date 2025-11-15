Georgia vs. Spain—2026 World Cup Qualifier: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Spain can secure their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face Georgia in their penultimate qualification match on Saturday.
La Roja have blitzed the competition in qualifying to date, scoring 15 times and conceding zero in four successive victories. They have all but confirmed top spot in Group E already, but will clinch a spot at next summer’s tournament should they better Türkiye’s result from their duel with Bulgaria. Victory of any description will practically ensure Spain’s qualification due to their vastly superior goal difference.
The reigning European champions will be among the favorites for the World Cup given their utterly sensational record under Luis de la Fuente. They haven’t tasted defeat across 90 minutes in a fixture since being beaten 1–0 by Colombia during a friendly in March 2024.
Georgia, who have been defeated six times by Spain in the last six years, still harbor incredibly slim hopes of securing second place in Group E, which is accompanied by a ticket to the play-off round. They would need to beat Spain on Saturday, however, and then conquer Bulgaria in their final match, all while hoping Türkiye lose their next two games. It’s looking extremely unlikely.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game in Tbilisi.
Georgia vs. Spain Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
Current Form (All Competitions)
|
Georgia
|
Spain
|
Türkiye 4–1 Georgia – 10/14/25
|
Spain 4–0 Bulgaria – 10/14/25
|
Spain 2–0 Georgia – 10/11/25
|
Spain 2–0 Georgia – 10/11/25
|
Georgia 3–0 Bulgaria – 9/7/25
|
Türkiye 0–6 Spain – 9/7/25
|
Georgia 2–3 Türkiye – 9/4/25
|
Bulgaria 0–3 Spain – 9/4/25
|
Georgia 1–1 Cape Verde – 6/8/25
|
Portugal 2–2 (5–3p) Spain – 6/8/25
|
Country
|
TV Channel/Live Stream
|
United States
|
fuboTV, ViX
|
United Kingdom
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
Canada
|
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
|
Mexico
|
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
Georgia have several star names readying themselves for Spain’s visit, including Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He will be aiming to pile misery on clubmate Fabián Ruiz, with Georgia reliant on his creativity if they have any hopes of pulling off a sizable upset.
Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has enjoyed a run of starts for Liverpool recently, will be crucial for Georgia at the other end of the pitch, with the goalkeeper saving a penalty in the reverse fixture.
However, Willy Sagnol will be without Villarreal striker Georges Mikautadze for the clash due to injury. He’s managed seven goal contributions for club and country this term and will be sorely missed in the final third.
Georgia predicted lineup vs. Spain (5-3-2): Mamardashvili; Gocholeishvili, Goglichidze, Kashia, Narimanidze Lochoshvili; Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili; Zivzivadze, Kvaratskhelia.
Lamine Yamal’s groin injury has once again dominated headlines as the feud between Barcelona and the RFEF continues. The 18-year-old was called up to November’s squad by De la Fuente, but withdrew at the beginning of the week to ensure he doesn’t exacerbate his persistent problem.
Yamal’s clubmate Pedri is also missing through injury and is one of several high-profile absentees. Rodri and Nico Williams are currently sidelined, too, and they have been joined on the sidelines by Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen.
There is still a strong Barça presence in the squad, with Ferran Torres joined by Pau Cubarsí, Fermín López and Dani Olmo. Arsenal players also make up a significant chunk of the squad as David Raya, Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino have all made the cut.
Jorge de Frutos has been rewarded for his impressive form with Rayo Vallecano by replacing Yamal, while Real Betis midfielder Pablo Fornals could earn his first national team appearance since 2022 on Saturday.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Georgia (4-3-3): Simón; Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsí, Cucurella; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Oyarzabal, Torres, Pino.
Georgia and Spain have been regular adversaries in recent times, with La Roja firing 20 goals past FIFA’s 70th-ranked national team across the past five meetings. In that time, Georgia have scored just three times, highlighting the scale of the upcoming assignment for Sagnol’s men.
Armed with the knowledge that they can secure their spot at the World Cup on Saturday, Spain will be raring to go. They have a few important injury absentees, but still boast a squad capable of decimating Georgia.
It should be another routine win for Spain, who can potentially extend their run of four straight shutouts.