GFN Thursday: GeForce NOW on Linux

Get ready to game — the native GeForce NOW app for Linux PCs is now available in beta, letting Linux desktops tap directly into GeForce RTX performance from the cloud.

Alongside the expansion comes ten new games, including The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut and The Bard’s Tale Trilogy for a leveled-up gaming weekend.

And operators can squad up in Team Jade’s Delta Force when it deploys in the cloud on February 3, bringing high-stakes tactical action to nearly any device with no downloads required.

Linux Just Got RTX

Gaming on Linux just got a major RTX upgrade.

Starting with support for Ubuntu 24.04 and later, the new app delivers a seamless native experience that fits right into Linux desktop workflows. It transforms compatible Linux systems into high-performance GeForce RTX-powered rigs, streaming supported PC titles directly from the cloud at up to 5K resolution and 120 frames per second, or 1080p at 360 fps.

This new desktop-focused app goes beyond the earlier Linux experience that was tuned specifically for Steam Decks, which targeted handheld-friendly resolutions and up to 1200p at 90 fps. The beta Linux app is built for PCs and notebooks, offering an experience similar to the existing GeForce NOW app on Windows and macOS.

With GeForce NOW, rendering happens in the cloud, so demanding titles run on a wider range of devices. Experience how RTX technologies — including ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 4 and more — bring games to life with RTX 5080 performance from the cloud.

Linux PCs and devices join the GeForce NOW native app family that also supports Windows, macOS, Chromebooks, mobile devices, smart TVs and more — unlocking flexible, on-demand gaming anywhere.

Download the app today.

For more details, check out all knowledge base articles on the GeForce NOW Linux beta app here.

A Tale of the Cloud

Adventure calls twice with two legendary journeys from inXile entertainment packed with wit, wonder and a few well-placed lute solos.

Get ready to sing, slash and swindle through the wild world of Caith in The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut. This dungeon-crawling role-playing game serves up clever puzzles, tactical turn-based battles and a hearty helping of bardic humor. Whether belting out battle tunes or charming foes into submission, gamers can enjoy an adventure that’s never sounded this good.

Plus, step back to where the saga began with The Bard’s Tale Trilogy. This remastered collection revives the classic, old-school dungeon crawling and tongue-in-cheek charm that started it all — now with smoother gameplay and polished visuals. It’s nostalgia wrapped in pure fantasy fun.

Hot off the Cloud

Cairn is a survival-climbing adventure from The Game Bakers that pushes pro climber Aava up the unforgiving face of Mount Kami, a sheer giant that no one has ever managed to summit. Realistic climbing systems, resource management and route-planning turn each wall into a tense, puzzle-like challenge — blending simulation detail with atmospheric storytelling.

In addition, members can look for the following:

The Midnight Walkers (New release on Steam, Jan. 28, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 28, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Cairn (New release on Steam, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Prototype (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29)

(New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29) Prototype 2 (New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29)

(New release on Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 29) Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Xbox, available on Game Pass, Jan. 29, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Half Sword (New release on Steam, Jan.30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan.30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) Vampires: Bloodlord Rising (New release on Steam, Jan. 30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

(New release on Steam, Jan. 30, GeForce RTX 5080-ready) The Bard’s Tale Trilogy (Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass) The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on Game Pass) Total War: Three Kingdoms (Epic Games Store)

What are you planning to play this weekend? Let us know on X or in the comments below.