Way-too-early WrestleMania 42 card: Who headlines April’s two-night PLE?

For the first time in WWE history, the Road to WrestleMania will begin overseas as the 2026 Royal Rumble will take place Saturday (2 p.m. ET on ESPN Unlimited) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For nearly four decades, the Royal Rumble has served as the table setter for WrestleMania as new feuds begin to bloom and the top men and women contending for the WWE’s top prize are established.

However, this year, everything is completely up in the air heading into Royal Rumble. There are numerous questions regarding where WWE superstars slot into the pecking order that will be sorted in the coming weeks.

We haven’t seen Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar since Survivor Series: WarGames in November, but both must factor prominently into the WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 42. Seth Rollins has been out with a shoulder injury and is expected to be involved. Could there also be a surprise return that we aren’t aware of yet?

We try to connect the dots on the various ongoing storylines and come up with way-too-early predictions for the two nights of WrestleMania 42. For the sake of continuity, we also keep each night to having six matches, which will obviously leave some prominent names off of WrestleMania’s return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19.

WrestleMania, Night 1

Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women’s Championship)

Things have changed quite a bit since Belair injured her finger at last year’s WrestleMania. Naomi is pregnant, so she is out indefinitely, and the woman she set up, Jade Cargill, has tapped into her heel persona as the incumbent Queen of the Ring and current WWE women’s champion. This is a rivalry that the fans have wanted since Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 and it began taking its course with Cargill and Belair’s successful tag team run. Whether Belair gets to WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, this is the match to make.

Je’Von Evans vs. Penta vs. Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed vs. Finn Balor vs. LA Knight (six-man Intercontinental ladder match)

This is a case of having too many wrestlers deserving of a WrestleMania spot and little option but to be stuffed in a ladder match. The wild card here is Femi, the former NXT champion, because he has yet to debut on “Raw” or “SmackDown.” On one hand, he’d slot right in with a feud against Undisputed WWE champion Drew McIntyre or Jacob Fatu. On the other hand, he could work his way up by belt-collecting in the midcard before being thrust into the main event picture. Femi and Reed would serve as the muscle, while Balor and Knight are two popular talents who have nothing else to do. The inclusion of 21-year-old Evans and Mexican luchador Penta would deliver aerial acrobatics and could make this a memorable match.

Could we soon see the end of the Alexa Bliss (left) and Charlotte Flair (right) praetorship? Meg Oliphant/WWE via Getty Images

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton (Women’s United States Championship)

It’s hard to imagine that there can be a WrestleMania without the presence of a healthy Flair. While she has been teaming up with Alexa Bliss as Ring Queens, it’s time to end the pairing and put Charlotte back into her role as a heel. She has held multiple titles but has yet to win the Women’s United States Championship, currently held by Giulia. To raise the profile of that title — and Giulia — a feud with three former women champions leaves WWE in a strong position, regardless of who comes out on top.

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar

With Gunther firmly in the business of retiring wrestlers (Bill Goldberg and John Cena both in 2025) — and assuming he retires AJ Styles at Royal Rumble — the next target on his list should be a big one. It’s unlikely that Lesnar will wrestle for a world championship at WrestleMania. As he approaches 50 years old, he probably has one monumental fight left and that should be against Gunther. It may not be a retirement match with rumors suggesting that Lesnar’s farewell could take place in Minneapolis at SummerSlam in August, but this would be the perfect way to begin his retirement tour.

play 2:04 Seth Rollins: Anything can happen at the Royal Rumble WWE superstar Seth “Freakin'” Rollins joins “Get Up” to preview the Royal Rumble and who he thinks could come out on top this year.

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka (steel cage match)

We have waited far too long for this match, and the family feud must culminate in a singles match with a stipulation. It’s hard to believe that these two have rarely been in the ring alone, and considering Kairi Sane’s constant involvement, a cage would serve as a way to keep her out and allow Sky to have one of her trademark moments jumping off the top of the cage.

A match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Bron Breakker would represent WWE’s past, present and future. Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images

Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight Championship)

One way or another, Breakker will be involved in a high-profile match at WrestleMania. Although he lost to CM Punk in a world title match on the first “Raw” of 2026, it felt more like a heat check to see if he was ready for the spotlight. Breakker seems to be, and having him win either the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber match will get him his rematch with Punk at WrestleMania. But there’s one lingering issue that will take this match to the next level: Seth Rollins. Rollins, who created The Vision after beating Roman Reigns and Punk at last year’s WrestleMania, has been out since last October with a shoulder injury. His return will put him right in the middle of babyface/heel territory as he still has legitimate heat with Punk and a bone to pick with Breakker, who unceremoniously booted him out of The Vision. In a way, this match will represent WWE’s past, present and future.

WrestleMania, Night 2

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Fenix vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn vs. Uncle Howdy (eight-man ladder match for Men’s United States Championship)

“SmackDown” is loaded with talent around the U.S. title picture, making it hard to leave any of them off the WrestleMania stage. Considering the Showcase of the Immortals almost always has at least one ladder match, this makes the most sense. Who knows if Hayes will still have the title by WrestleMania, but he has done an excellent job as champion, as did Dragunov before him. All eight participants have had their storylines overlap in recent months and it should all culminate in a match full of plunder that can open Night 2.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Championship)

Sooner or later, Ripley will end her side quest with Iyo Sky and return to her mission of regaining the Women’s World Championship. A clash between Ripley and the champion Vaquer would be a match between two fan-favorite babyfaces who would still manage to divide the crowd. It’s also one of the few matches where Ripley would be expected to win as Vaquer has been on fire ever since arriving on the main roster last year. Ripley will be the front-runner to win the Royal Rumble and picking a match with Vaquer would result in what could be an excellent two-month build up to their showdown.

We might be looking at another match between Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Dominick Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio (Hair vs. Career)

There’s only one way for Rey Mysterio to retire and that’s losing a match to his son at WrestleMania. The story practically writes itself and there’s really no need to manufacture heat that already exists. Rey just turned 51 years old and has been injury-prone the past couple of years. It’s time to call it a career and the opportunity to have his son end it at WrestleMania is too good to pass up.

The Usos vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory (World Tag Team Championship)

play 1:16 Paul Heyman on The Vision participating in Saturday’s Royal Rumble Paul Heyman joins “First Take” to preview this Saturday’s Royal Rumble and the excitement of having every member of The Vision participate.

Jey Uso is inescapable and his presence at WrestleMania is necessary. Also necessary is making the tag team division important again. The Usos need a high-level rivalry heading into WrestleMania and a match featuring Logan Paul is essential. Paul could be swapped out for Bronson Reed if Paul decides to chase the Intercontinental Championship, but it feels like teaming with Theory could be more valuable for everyone involved.

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Liv Morgan (triple-threat match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship)

You can’t have a WrestleMania without “The Man.” Lynch should be done feuding with Maxxine Dupri and could find herself up against a familiar opponent at WrestleMania in Bayley. Two of the original Four Horsewomen engaging in a feud that calls upon their storied history would be a welcome addition to the card. But let’s toss in The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan to spice things up.

Drew McIntyre (left) might have multiple challengers for his Undisputed WWE Championship. Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Championship)

McIntyre knocking off Rhodes for the Undisputed championship sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe and has made the title picture as murky as ever, with questions lingering over whether McIntyre is merely a transitional champion. With McIntyre just winning the title on Jan. 9, the idea of Zayn beating him for the title just a few weeks later at Royal Rumble doesn’t sound sensible. Also, Reigns is likely involved in one of the main events considering his undeniable star power in the company. Injecting him into this feud that includes his rival (Rhodes) and his real-life cousin (Fatu) could be interesting. It also keeps McIntyre, who has been exceptional, involved and still in possession of the title.

There’s also a scenario in which Rhodes is pulled into a feud with Randy Orton, a rival with whom he shares a long history. For the sake of keeping two of the WWE’s biggest stars in the main event, let’s just make it another multi-man match with high stakes.