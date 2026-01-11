Giada De Laurentiis Joined Paris Hilton, Kevin Hart as Judge in MrBeast’s $1 Million Celebrity Challenge

NEED TO KNOW MrBeast released a new celebrity challenge video tied to the Jan. 7 premiere of Beast Games 2

Giada De Laurentiis judged the cooking portion alongside Paris Hilton and Kevin Hart

Diplo’s team earned top marks with a fried chicken sandwich and a “That’s hot” from Hilton

MrBeast’s newest YouTube stunt has dropped, and this time, he’s turning his signature over-the-top physical and culinary challenges into a star-studded charity face-off featuring some familiar faces and a surprising twist in the judging panel.

Released to coincide with the drop of Beast Games 2, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s video “30 Celebrities Fight For $1,000,000!” pits 30 celebrities from film, music, comedy and more against one another in a last-person-standing competition where the $1 million prize goes to a charity of the winner’s choice.

L-R: Paris Hilton, Kevin Hart, Giada De Laurentiis, MrBeast.

Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram



Among the famous names hosting and overseeing the event are Kevin Hart and Paris Hilton, alongside chef and TV star Giada De Laurentiis — marking one of her most unexpected appearances in the digital world of YouTube challenge content.

Among the competing celebs included Josh Peck, Diplo, Steve-O, Tiffany Haddish, Marsai Martin, Alessia Cara, Cedric the Entertainer, The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, Michael Clifford, Selma Blair, Ally Brooke, Audrey Nuna, CarryMinati, Dwight Howard, Eugenio Derbez, Howie Mandel, Jay Pharoah, Lil Rel Howery, Matt Rife, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Paul Scheer and Sal Vulcano.

De Laurentiis took all the chaos in stride and was the expert judge for the cooking portion of the outrageous lineup of competitions. The teams presented their dishes (except Mandel, who ultimately smushed his team’s “Poo Poo Platter” remake with his hands before being eliminated) and received scores from the judges.

Brooke, who teamed up with Mandel and Blair, decided to attempt to recreate De Laurentiis’s chocolate pizza for additional favor points, though it ended up on the floor, thrown by De Laurentiis herself.

Diplo, Nuna and Pall’s fried chicken sandwich ultimately walked away with the highest score amongst the remaining four teams, and even got a classic “That’s hot” from Hilton.