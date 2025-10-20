Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. looking to get untracked following injury

DENVER — Through the first four games of his rookie season, Tyrone Tracy Jr. was a seldom-used backup running back, with 12 rushing attempts for only 29 yards.

Then he replaced injured starter Devin Singletary, ran it 18 times for 129 yards in a victory in Seattle and Tracy was on his way. He finished his first year with the Giants with a team-high 839 rushing yards.

The Giants hope there is another awakening this time around.

Tracy in four games this season has only 26 rushing attempts and 74 yards, missing the past two games with a partially dislocated shoulder. His return to the field last week was quiet — four carries for six yards — as rookie Cam Skattebo carried the load with a season-high 98 rushing yards. The plan is for Tracy to work his way back and join forces with Skattebo as a 1-2 punch in the running game.

Tracy was limited against the Eagles and admittedly rusty. He believes he will be ready on Sunday against the Broncos to be more of a factor on offense.





Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs the ball during the third quarter of the Giants and Philadelphia Eagles game in East Rutherford, NJ. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“When you have a shoulder dislocation coming back has to be slow just because you really don’t know what’s going to happen,’’ Tracy told the Post. “It’s really hard to recreate game-like hits and movements, because a lot of it is reactionary anyway. …Trying to get back in there slowly and understanding my shoulder was at risk. They didn’t want to do anything to compromise it.’’

Tracy wore a protective harness to shield the shoulder from as much punishment as possible.

He said he did take a hit on the shoulder and “felt good.’’ Now he wants more action to “get back in my groove’’ and share the load with Skattebo.

"If I'm out there I'm gonna be myself, 100 percent,'' he said. "I'm never gonna go out there 50 percent, that's just not in my nature. I'm going to always give whatever I got.''







New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants will play a second straight game without their most-experienced wide receiver, as Darius Slayton did not make the trip with the team to Denver.

Slayton is dealing with a strained hamstring and was listed Friday as doubtful to play. He was downgraded on Saturday to out. The same with defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck). Also out and not on the trip: C John Michael SchmitzJr. (concussion), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and LB Swayze Bozeman (ankle).

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and LB Zaire Barnes were activated from the practice squad. OLB Victor Dimukeje was activated off injured reserve and DL Elijah Garcia was waived.

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo did not make the trip for personal reasons. Assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz will handle the offensive line sideline duties on Sunday.

Jaxson Dart is the third QB since 1950 to compile at least 50 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL starts, joining Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jacksonquarterbacks .

With an NFL-high 30 sacks, the Broncos are tied with the 2013 Chiefs for the most sacks by a team in its first six games of the season since 1990. LB Nik Bonitto, the league leader with eight sacks, since Week 12 of the 2023 season has at least one tackle for loss in 12 consecutive home games. That matches Jason Pierre-Paul of the Giants (2010-12) and T.J. Watt of the Steelers (2019-20) for the most consecutive home games with a tackle for loss since 2000.

This figures to be an emotional day for the Broncos and their fans as members of their 2016 Super Bowl team will be gathered for the 10th anniversary of that championship. This will also be the unveiling of late Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas’ pillar in the Ring of Fame Plaza.