Jim Harbaugh shows faith in tantalizing Chargers rookie following painful mistake

The Los Angeles Chargers, facing off against the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 6, desperately needed their offense to get back on track after abysmal performances against the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders in the past two weeks.

While rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden’s early fumble appeared to bode poorly for their chances this week against a humming Miami offense, his bounce-back performance ultimately coincided with the Chargers’ resurgence, and head coach Jim Harbaugh, in his post-game press conference, acknowledged how important Gadsden’s performance really was.

Gadsden finished the day with seven receptions for 68 yards, and, if he can continue to emerge as a serious offensive threat for Los Angeles, he could quickly become one of their most important pass catchers.

Oronde Gadsden still strung together an impressive game after his painful early fumble

While starting tight end Will Dissly missed three of the Chargers’ first six games, Gadsden stepped up in his place, showing his ability to run routes down the sidelines and fool man defenses with his ability to sneak away from the line of scrimmage.

Through his first three games of the season, Gadsden posted eight receptions for 76 yards. Yet, even with Dissly’s return in Week 6, Gadsden was still able to put together his best performance of the season.

While it can often be tough for a rookie to overcome the mental doubt that can come with a devastating fumble such as the one punched out of Gadsden’s hands by Rasul Douglas early in the game, Harbaugh acknowledged Gadsden’s ability to block that moment out of his mind and ultimately be productive for the team throughout the course of the rest of the game.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh credits Oronde Gadsden II for responding after the fumble: “Seven clutch catches after that.” — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) October 12, 2025

As Los Angeles attempts to overcome the weaknesses on their offensive line, quarterback Justin Herbert will depend on a variety of receiving threats to help him get the ball out quickly and accurately. Against Miami, Herbert completed passes to eight different receivers, including both of the team’s running backs and their top two tight ends.

Although Gadsden is not as developed a blocker as Dissly or Ty Conklin, his hands and route-running abiltiies have proven to be effective, and his continued development within the offense will become increasingly important the longer Dissly takes to fully recover from his injury.

Therefore, a sign of confidence and acknowledgement from Harbaugh shows just how well Gadsden has ingratiated himself in the offense thus far, and it can be expected that he will continue to maintain some sort of target share even as Dissly returns.