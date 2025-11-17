Gigi Hadid Embraces Sobriety in Support of Bradley Cooper’s Lifestyle

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has reportedly given up alcohol. This significant lifestyle change is a show of support for her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. The actor is famously committed to his sobriety. This move highlights the depth of their relationship.

According to insiders, Hadid is fully embracing a clean-living routine. She is aligning her habits with Cooper’s long-standing sober lifestyle. This decision comes as their relationship continues to grow more serious.

A Non-Negotiable Commitment to a Sober Life

Bradley Cooper has been open about his sobriety for nearly two decades. An insider told Radar Online that his commitment is absolute. Being close to him means joining him on his sobriety journey.

The source explained that Cooper is very up-front about this part of his life. His sobriety is a one-day-at-a-time endeavor. It is a core part of his identity in Hollywood and beyond.

Building a Shared Future on Solid Ground

Hadid is said to be deeply impressed by Cooper’s dedication. His reputation includes helping other stars struggling with substance abuse. He is known to drop everything to support those in need.

This shared value strengthens their bond. By adopting this lifestyle, Hadid is proving her commitment is serious. She is not just talking the talk but walking the walk for their future together.

This shift to a sober lifestyle for Gigi Hadid marks a pivotal chapter in her life with Bradley Cooper. Their shared commitment builds a strong foundation for their future. This united front on health and wellness is a powerful statement for the couple.

Thought you’d like to know

How long has Bradley Cooper been sober? Bradley Cooper has been sober for nearly two decades. His commitment to this lifestyle is well-documented and public. It is a central part of his personal and professional identity.

Why did Gigi Hadid quit drinking? Reports indicate she quit to support Bradley Cooper’s sobriety. This decision shows her dedication to their relationship. It helps create a harmonious, shared lifestyle.

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper engaged? They are not engaged as of current reports. However, insiders suggest their relationship is becoming more serious. Hadid’s lifestyle changes point to a deepening commitment.

How has this change impacted their relationship? The change has reportedly strengthened their bond. It demonstrates a shared value system and mutual respect. This unity provides a solid foundation for their partnership.