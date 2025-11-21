Goldie Hawn, Montgomery County Native, Turns 80 This Week

Goldie Hawn, one of Montgomery County’s most famous natives, turns 80 on Friday, November 21. A couple weeks back, the beloved actress recently shared a TikTok video that left fans in awe of her energy and spirit. As reported by Parade, Hawn hopped onto a mini trampoline for what she calls “mindful movement,” bouncing, twirling, and throwing her arms into the air while a Dua Lipa song played in the background.

The Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and dancer was born in Washington, D.C., in 1945 and raised just across the line in Takoma Park, where an artistic home life helped set the stage for a lifetime in entertainment. Her mother, Laura, ran a dance school and her father, Rutledge Hawn, was a professional musician. Hawn began ballet and tap at age three and by age ten was performing in the chorus of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo’s “The Nutcracker.”

Hawn attended Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and graduated in 1963. Her time on the Blair stage, including a standout turn in “Bye Bye Birdie,” cemented her love of performing and showcased the comic timing that would later define her career. After high school she enrolled as a drama major at American University while running her own ballet school, building the discipline and stagecraft that propelled her to larger opportunities.

She left the area to pursue professional work and broke through on television with “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In,” quickly becoming a household name. Film success followed, including “Cactus Flower,” “Shampoo,” “Foul Play,” “Private Benjamin,” “Overboard,” and “The First Wives Club.” Along the way she earned an Academy Award and established herself as one of Hollywood’s most enduring and versatile performers.

Even with a life and career centered on the West Coast, Hawn has often spoken fondly of her roots in Takoma Park and her “stomping grounds” in Downtown Silver Spring. That early connection remains part of her public story and a point of pride for Montgomery County residents who watched a local talent become a global star.

As she reaches her 80th birthday on November 21, Hawn’s legacy spans more than five decades on screen as well as philanthropic work focused on youth well-being through the Hawn Foundation. Her milestone is a reminder that some of Hollywood’s brightest stories begin close to home, including right here in Montgomery County.