Have A Beer With TOQUE On Boxing Day

Do you want to have a beer with Toque? Now you can, on December 26, 2025 at Rebellion Brewing in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Enjoy the new Toque “Never Enough” Beer from Rebellion Brewing. Plus… meet the members of Toque – Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, Cory Churko and Shane Gaalaas.

Toque guitarist Cory Churko says, “I can’t wait to knock back a few with our fans and friends. We love this beer! This night could get a little crazy as we celebrate the Holidays with our awesome fans. We were involved with every part of this collaboration with Rebellion Brewing. It’s cool to be doing this in Todd Kerns’ and my home Province, as we kick off a few Winter Shows too. It’s gonna be a ‘ol Prairie Social. Let’s GIVE’R!”

There is Special Limited Availability for this Boxing Day Event.

$40 per ticket includes:

– Meet & greet with the band

– Autographs & photos with Toque

– Take home 1 x 4-pack of limited edition Toque – “Never Enough” beer (Must be legal drinking age)

Event details:

Date: Friday, December 26th

Doors: 6:00 PM

Meet & Greet: 7:00 PM

Location: Rebellion Taproom – 1901 Dewdney Ave

There will be a full food & drink menu available for purchase during the event. Purchase tickets here. Please Drink Responsibly.

Of course, Never Enough Beer gets its name from the Toque song, “Never Enough For You”. Check out the video below.

This weekend, Toque frontman Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Static In Stereo, The Age Of Electric) will be performing a FREE SHOW for charity!

“Come to the Hard Rock Cafe on the world famous Las Vegas strip Sunday, December 14th where we’ll be gathering supplies for the Nevada SPCA,” says Todd. “Bring some dog food, cat food, toys…whatever! We are gathering it all up for our friends who take care of the furry ones.”

Don’t miss this special FREE performance by Todd Kerns — featuring KISS favorites, Todd’s own songs, classic rock covers, and even a holiday tune or two! Further details can be found here.

Just prior to Christmas, Toque vocalist / guitarist Todd Kerns will be performing a trio of solo shows.

Catch Todd Kerns – Unplugged Under The Mistletoe, at the following venues:

December

19 – The Place Arcade Bar & Nightspot – Lethbridge, AB

20 – Langdon Firehouse Bar & Grill – Langdon, AB (with special guest Reed Shimozawa)

22 – The Broken Hearts Club at Crown Of Thieves – West Kelowna, BC

Get ready for a night of stories, songs, and stripped-down rock ‘n’ roll with Todd Kerns. Experience Todd like you’ve never seen him before – raw, up close, and personal. He’ll be performing fan favorites from The Age Of Electric, powerful rock classics reimagined acoustically, and even a few holiday tunes to kick off the Christmas spirit!

Don’t miss an unforgettable night with one of Canada’s most dynamic rockers – just Todd, his guitar, and a whole lot of heart.

Just after Christmas, Toque will be performing live at the following venues:

December

27 – Regina, SK – Casino Regina

29 – Saskatoon, SK – TCU

31 – Winnipeg, MB – Club Regent Event Centre

Looking ahead to next year, Toque will perform at The Avalon Theatre inside Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario for the first time ever!

Known as Canada’s ultimate rock supergroup, Toque has played with the biggest names in music, now they’re bringing their killer hits and arena energy to the Falls on April 23, 2026. Onsale dates and times, all via TicketMaster, are as listed:

Artist Presale – Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00 am EST

Venue Presale – Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 am EST

Onsale to General Public – Friday, December 12 at 10:00 am EST

