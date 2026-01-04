Head-to-Head, Prediction for Brisbane International 2026

World No. 30 Frances Tiafoe will commence his 2026 season at the Brisbane International, and will face World No. 84 Aleksandar Vukic in the opening round. The American had a disappointing 2025 season, winning only 26 out of 49 matches, and will be eager to start 2026 strongly.

Vukic, on the other hand, could win only 15 out of 44 main-draw matches in 2025, finishing his season with a second-round exit at the Moselle Open in Metz. Whoever out of the Aussie and Tiafoe comes out on top, will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Márton Fucsovics in the second round.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Details

Date: Jan. 4, 2025

Tournament: Brisbane International 2026

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hard

Live Telecast: Tennis Channel, TSN, Sky Sports

Frances Tiafoe vs. Aleksandar Vukic Head-to-Head

The two have locked horns twice on the ATP Tour, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. Vukic beat Tiafoe 6-2, 7-6(1) in their first meeting in the quarterfinals in Almaty in 2024. However, the American triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 when they squared off in the third round of the Canadian Open last year.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction

Tiafoe is ranked 54 spots higher than Vukic at present but his sole tour-level win over the Aussie came in three sets, not to forget that the latter has beaten him in straight sets before. So, Vukic cannot be written off.

Tiafoe is a powerful hitter and never shies away from his shots. The American’s serve has been a key weapon for him and he produced 33 aces from his two matches at last year’s Australian Open. So, he will look to accumulate as many free points as he can.

Vukic is also an efficient server, bagging 71 aces from his four matches in Australia last year. Notably, the 29-year-old’s lowest ace count in a match during his third-round run at the Australian Open was 17. So, he will look to make the most out of his service games while looking for the odd, decisive break.

Both players like to play aggressively, so composure could be a key determining factor. Vukic will mostly have the crowd by his side but Tiafoe has always managed to gain admirers in the crowd wherever he has played. The American has had a substantial break from tennis after the US Open and there is a good chance of him winning if he plays at his best.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.