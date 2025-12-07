Heat vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks – Dec. 6

Data Skrive

The Sacramento Kings (5-17) will look to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the Miami Heat (14-9) on December 6, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The Heat are currently healthy 9-point favorites against the Kings. A 240.5-point total is set for the game.

Here is everything you need to know about the Heat-Kings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

Heat vs. Kings Game Information, TV Channel & Odds

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

Heat vs Kings Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -9 -110 -110 240.5 -110 -110 -355 +285

Heat vs. Kings Prediction

ATS Pick: Heat (- 9)

O/U Pick: Under (240.5)

Score Prediction: Heat 126 – Kings 111

Heat vs. Kings Betting Insights

Out of 23 games thus far this season, the Heat have had 12 with over 240.5 points scored, their current matchup’s point total.

This season, six of the Kings’ 22 total matchups have gone over 240.5 total points scored.

The Heat and the Kings combine to average 6.7 fewer points per game than the over/under of 240.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game (240.7) than this game’s total of 240.5 points.

Miami has been chosen as the favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

Sacramento has come away with three wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

After the last two head-to-head matchups, Sacramento has a 2-0 record against Miami.

The Kings also have a 2-0 record against the spread when taking on the Heat.

Versus the point spread, the Kings have not covered for four games in a row, and were favored in zero of those games.

Heat Recent Trends

The Heat are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

Miami has averaged a total of 240.3 combined points over its last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup’s over/under of 240.5.

Against the spread, the Heat are 14-8-1 this year.

Miami has been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Heat games this year have eclipsed the over/under 13 times in 22 opportunities (59.1%).

The 122.8 points per game the Heat put up are the same as the Kings give up.

When Miami scores more than 122.8 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Heat are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Kings allow to opponents.

The Heat have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they’ve covered six times in 11 opportunities in away games.

Looking at over/unders, Miami hits the over less often at home, as it has eclipsed the total six times in 12 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, it has hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

As a moneyline favorite, the Heat have won a higher percentage of their games when playing at home (.778) compared to away games (.000).

Heat Recent Stats

Stat Average Rank Points Scored 122.8 2 Points Allowed 117.9 21 Rebounds 45.9 5 Assists 29.9 2 Steals 8.9 11 Blocks 4.7 17

Heat Leaders

Kel’el Ware posts 11.9 points, 0.6 assists and 10.5 boards per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 15.3 points, 6.0 boards and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Bam Adebayo posts 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Norman Powell puts up 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made treys per game.

Andrew Wiggins averages 17.0 points, 5.1 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Norman Powell 24.5 -106 25.2 Bam Adebayo 20.5 -102 19.8 Andrew Wiggins 16.5 -102 17.0 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 13.5 -114 15.3 Kel’el Ware 11.5 -125 11.9

Kings Recent Trends

The Kings have gone 2-8 in their past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

Sacramento’s average total over the last 10 games is 4.0 points fewer than the 240.5 total listed for this matchup.

The Kings have played 22 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Sacramento is 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 9 points or more this year.

The Kings have gone over the point total 45.5% of the time this season (10 of 22 games with a set point total).

The Kings’ 111.0 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 117.9 the Heat allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.9 points, Sacramento is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Kings’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (44.0%).

Against the spread, the Kings have had better results on the road (5-6-1) than at home (2-8-0) .

Sacramento’s games have gone above the over/under 40% of the time at home (four of 10), and 50% of the time away (six of 12).

Kings Recent Stats

Stat Average Rank Points Scored 111.0 28 Points Allowed 122.8 27 Rebounds 39.3 30 Assists 25.7 16 Steals 9.0 8 Blocks 3.8 27

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is putting up 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He’s also sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s sinking 49.7% of his shots from the floor.

Zach LaVine gives the Kings 19.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Kings are receiving 13.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Malik Monk this year.

The Kings are getting 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Drew Eubanks this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Zach LaVine 19.5 -104 19.8 DeMar DeRozan 18.5 -102 18.1 Keegan Murray 17.5 -104 16.4 Malik Monk 14.5 -120 13.8 Russell Westbrook 13.5 -120 13.5

