2025 DI women’s volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The DI women’s volleyball championship is here. The tournament continues Friday, Dec. 5 with both first and second round matches and lasts until the national championship on Sunday, Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The full 64-team bracket was announced on Sunday, Nov. 30. Thirty-one conference champions earned automatic bids to the tournament, with the NCAA DI women’s volleyball committee selecting 33 other teams as at-large picks.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 women’s volleyball championship.

2025 DI women’s volleyball championship bracket

2025 DI women’s volleyball championship schedule

All times listed in ET

Second round: Dec. 5-6

Dec. 11 and 13 or Dec. 12 and 14 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 18 National championship: 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21 | ABC

Selection show: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30

6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30 First round: Thursday , Dec. 4 No. 5 Colorado 3 , American 0 No. 6 Baylor 3 , Arkansas State 2 No. 8 UCLA 3 , Georgia Tech 2 No. 5 Miami (Fla.) 3 , Tulsa 1 No. 4 Indiana 3 , Toledo 0 No. 6 UNI 3 , Utah 2 North Carolina 3 , No. 6 UTEP 1 Utah State 3 , No. 7 Tennessee 2 No. 1 Kentucky 3 , Wofford 0 No. 3 Purdue 3 , Wright State 0 No. 4 Kansas 3 , High Point 0 Cal Poly 3 , No. 5 BYU 2 No. 3 Creighton 3 , Northern Colorado 2 No. 3 Wisconsin 3 , Eastern Illinois 0 No. 2 Arizona State 3 , Coppin State 0 No. 4 USC 3 , Princeton 0 Friday, Dec. 5 Marquette 3 , No. 7 Western Kentucky 0 Michigan 3 , No. 8 Xavier 0 Florida 3 , No. 7 Rice 0 No. 6 TCU 3 , SFA 0 No. 5 Iowa State 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2 No. 8 Penn State 3 , South Florida 1 Kansas State 3, No. 8 San Diego 2 No. 2 Louisville 3 , Loyola Chicago 0 No. 1 Pittsburgh 3 , UMBC 0 No. 2 SMU 3, Central Arkansas 0 Arizona 3 , No. 7 South Dakota State 1 No. 3 Texas A&M 3 , Campbell 0 No. 4 Minnesota 3, Fairfield 0 No. 1 Nebraska 3, LIU 0 No. 1 Texas 3 , Florida A&M 0 No. 2 Stanford 3 , Utah Valley 1

Second Round:

DI women’s volleyball championship history

