2025 DI women’s volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The DI women’s volleyball championship is here. The tournament continues Friday, Dec. 5 with both first and second round matches and lasts until the national championship on Sunday, Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The full 64-team bracket was announced on Sunday, Nov. 30. Thirty-one conference champions earned automatic bids to the tournament, with the NCAA DI women’s volleyball committee selecting 33 other teams as at-large picks.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 women’s volleyball championship.

2025 DI women’s volleyball championship bracket

👉 Click or tap to see the interactive bracket

DI women's volleyball bracket

2025 DI women’s volleyball championship schedule

All times listed in ET

  • Second round: Dec. 5-6
  • Regionals: Dec. 11 and 13 or Dec. 12 and 14
  • Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 18
  • National championship: 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21 | ABC
  • Selection show: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30
  • First round: 
    • ThursdayDec. 4 
      • No. 5 Colorado 3, American 0
      • No. 6 Baylor 3, Arkansas State 2
      • No. 8 UCLA 3, Georgia Tech 2
      • No. 5 Miami (Fla.) 3, Tulsa 1
      • No. 4 Indiana 3, Toledo 0
      • No. 6 UNI 3, Utah 2
      • North Carolina 3, No. 6 UTEP 1
      • Utah State 3, No. 7 Tennessee 2
      • No. 1 Kentucky 3, Wofford 0
      • No. 3 Purdue 3, Wright State 0
      • No. 4 Kansas 3, High Point 0
      • Cal Poly 3, No. 5 BYU 2
      • No. 3 Creighton 3, Northern Colorado 2
      • No. 3 Wisconsin 3, Eastern Illinois 0
      • No. 2 Arizona State 3, Coppin State 0
      • No. 4 USC 3, Princeton 0
    • Friday, Dec. 5
      • Marquette 3, No. 7 Western Kentucky 0
      • Michigan 3, No. 8 Xavier 0
      • Florida 3, No. 7 Rice 0
      • No. 6 TCU 3, SFA 0
      • No. 5 Iowa State 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2
      • No. 8 Penn State 3, South Florida 1
      • Kansas State 3, No. 8 San Diego 2
      • No. 2 Louisville 3, Loyola Chicago 0
      • No. 1 Pittsburgh 3, UMBC 0
      • No. 2 SMU 3, Central Arkansas 0
      • Arizona 3, No. 7 South Dakota State 1
      • No. 3 Texas A&M 3, Campbell 0
      • No. 4 Minnesota 3, Fairfield 0
      • No. 1 Nebraska 3, LIU 0
      • No. 1 Texas 3, Florida A&M 0
      • No. 2 Stanford 3, Utah Valley 1
  • Second Round: 

DI women’s volleyball championship history

Here is the complete history of DI women’s volleyball champions:

