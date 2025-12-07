2025 DI women’s volleyball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

The DI women’s volleyball championship is here. The tournament continues Friday, Dec. 5 with both first and second round matches and lasts until the national championship on Sunday, Dec. 21 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The full 64-team bracket was announced on Sunday, Nov. 30. Thirty-one conference champions earned automatic bids to the tournament, with the NCAA DI women’s volleyball committee selecting 33 other teams as at-large picks.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 women’s volleyball championship.
2025 DI women’s volleyball championship bracket
👉 Click or tap to see the interactive bracket
2025 DI women’s volleyball championship schedule
All times listed in ET
- Second round: Dec. 5-6
- Regionals: Dec. 11 and 13 or Dec. 12 and 14
- Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 18
- National championship: 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21 | ABC
- Selection show: 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30
- First round:
- Thursday, Dec. 4
- No. 5 Colorado 3, American 0
- No. 6 Baylor 3, Arkansas State 2
- No. 8 UCLA 3, Georgia Tech 2
- No. 5 Miami (Fla.) 3, Tulsa 1
- No. 4 Indiana 3, Toledo 0
- No. 6 UNI 3, Utah 2
- North Carolina 3, No. 6 UTEP 1
- Utah State 3, No. 7 Tennessee 2
- No. 1 Kentucky 3, Wofford 0
- No. 3 Purdue 3, Wright State 0
- No. 4 Kansas 3, High Point 0
- Cal Poly 3, No. 5 BYU 2
- No. 3 Creighton 3, Northern Colorado 2
- No. 3 Wisconsin 3, Eastern Illinois 0
- No. 2 Arizona State 3, Coppin State 0
- No. 4 USC 3, Princeton 0
- Friday, Dec. 5
- Marquette 3, No. 7 Western Kentucky 0
- Michigan 3, No. 8 Xavier 0
- Florida 3, No. 7 Rice 0
- No. 6 TCU 3, SFA 0
- No. 5 Iowa State 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2
- No. 8 Penn State 3, South Florida 1
- Kansas State 3, No. 8 San Diego 2
- No. 2 Louisville 3, Loyola Chicago 0
- No. 1 Pittsburgh 3, UMBC 0
- No. 2 SMU 3, Central Arkansas 0
- Arizona 3, No. 7 South Dakota State 1
- No. 3 Texas A&M 3, Campbell 0
- No. 4 Minnesota 3, Fairfield 0
- No. 1 Nebraska 3, LIU 0
- No. 1 Texas 3, Florida A&M 0
- No. 2 Stanford 3, Utah Valley 1
- Thursday, Dec. 4
- Second Round:
DI women’s volleyball championship history
Here is the complete history of DI women’s volleyball champions: