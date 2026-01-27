Helldivers 2 Siege Breakers premium Warbond drops February 3 – PlayStation.Blog

Helldivers, do you ever find the squad standing before a towering foe with impenetrable fortifications and wish you had something to smash through them? The Ministry of Defense has just the Warbond for you. Let’s get to smashing, divers!

Weapons & Stratagems

So what are the tools that will break down the door to the enemy compound? Let’s start with the new and improved version of a beloved Helldivers weapon: the LAS-16 Trident! This big, bold, and shotgun-like updated classic fires six beams compared to the original’s three! Nothing’s gonna stand in the LAS-16 Trident’s way.

But if you need to make a statement when you break down the bulwark, you might want to bring the CQC-20 Breaching Hammer stratagem. This sledgehammer can do straight smashing, or it can have an explosive charge attached to its head to drive the point home.

Let’s say you get tired from all the hammer-swinging, though, and you need a way to simplify your destruction. Why not use the GL-28 Belt-Fed Grenade Launcher that lets you continuously fire grenades in a non-stop, explosive barrage?

And if you’re only interested in sending a single, strong message, we’ve also included the EAT-411 Leveller that fires one high-yield missile.

Finally, the perfect companion to an offensive loadout like this one is a good defense. The G/SH-39 Shield is a throwable emplacement that generates a spherical, projectile-blocking shield. Make your own barrier while you bust down all the others.

Armor & Capes

As for the rest of your defense, we have the heavy SA-8 Ram armor, evoking heavy plate armor and blast shields, to turn you into a blockade-battering force. Similarly, the medium armor, SA-7 Headfirst, still looks well-defended, but allows for the flexibility and speed you might need to get past the roadblock.

These armors are outfitted with the Supplementary Adrenaline passive, which allows the wearer to regain some stamina whenever they take damage, turning you into the tireless battering ram at the enemy’s wall.

These armors have coordinating capes and player cards, starting with the Rags of the Fashionable, which comes pre-tattered to signal your participation in previous enemy sieges. There’s also the Wedgeful Tricorn, which has a saw-tooth shape along the bottom edge.

Emotes, patterns, and more

To coordinate your squad, we have also included a pattern for your shuttle, exosuits, hellpods, and FRV called Churned Earth. Siege Breakers also includes the Display of Brawn emote, for both regular and victory poses! And when you show it off, why not equip the Bunker Buster player title, too, to look like the formidable opponent you are.

Hold your ground just a bit longer, Helldivers. The walls will crumble at your feet on February 3!

*Requires base game, paid purchase of Super Credits, and game progression to unlock.