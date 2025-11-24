Here’s how to get tickets – NBC Boston

Zach Bryan announced a new tour Monday that includes two stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The tour kicks off March 7, 2026 in St. Louis, and includes over 40 dates across North America and Europe, including stops at Gillette on Oct. 2 and 3.

Bryan is coming off a massive fall run, with sold-out shows at major college football stadiums across the United States, including a September concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which set a record for the largest single-ticketed concert in U.S. history. His new album, “With Heaven on Top,” is scheduled to be released on Jan. 9, 2026.

The 2026 tour features a rotating cast of supporting artists, with Gregory Alan Isakove and Gabriella Rose performing at the Gillette Stadium shows.

Registration for presale access is now underway. Artist presale begins Dec. 3 at www.zachbryanpresale.com, and tickets are on sale to the public on Dec. 5 at www.zachbryan.com.

Here’s the full list of tour dates: