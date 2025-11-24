Here’s how to get tickets – NBC Boston

Zach Bryan announced a new tour Monday that includes two stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The tour kicks off March 7, 2026 in St. Louis, and includes over 40 dates across North America and Europe, including stops at Gillette on Oct. 2 and 3.
Bryan is coming off a massive fall run, with sold-out shows at major college football stadiums across the United States, including a September concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, which set a record for the largest single-ticketed concert in U.S. history. His new album, “With Heaven on Top,” is scheduled to be released on Jan. 9, 2026.
The 2026 tour features a rotating cast of supporting artists, with Gregory Alan Isakove and Gabriella Rose performing at the Gillette Stadium shows.
Registration for presale access is now underway. Artist presale begins Dec. 3 at www.zachbryanpresale.com, and tickets are on sale to the public on Dec. 5 at www.zachbryan.com.
Here’s the full list of tour dates:
- Saturday, March 7, 2026 — St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
- Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, March 14, 2026 — Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
- Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, March 21, 2026 — San Antonio, TX – The Alamodome
- Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, March 28, 2026 — Baton Rouge, LA – Tiger Stadium
- Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, April 11, 2026 — Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, April 18, 2026 — Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
- Main: Caamp | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, April 25, 2026 — Lincoln, NE – Memorial Stadium
- Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, May 2, 2026 — Starkville, MS – Davis Wade Stadium
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Saturday, May 9, 2026 — Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: J.R. Carroll
- Wednesday, May 27, 2026 — San Sebastián, Spain – Donostia Arena
- Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O’Meara
- Sunday, May 31, 2026 — Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
- Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O’Meara
- Wednesday, June 3, 2026 — Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
- Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O’Meara
- Saturday, June 6, 2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken
- Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O’Meara
- Tuesday, June 9, 2026 — Eindhoven, Netherlands – Philips Stadion
- Main: Ben Howard | Supporting: Keenan O’Meara
- Friday, June 12, 2026 — Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Sunday, June 14, 2026 — Edinburgh, UK – Scottish Gas Murrayfield
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Tuesday, June 16, 2026 — London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Wednesday, June 17, 2026 — London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Saturday, June 20, 2026 — Cork, Ireland – Páirc Uí Chaoimh
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Sunday, June 21, 2026 — Cork, Ireland – Páirc Uí Chaoimh
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Tuesday, June 23, 2026 — Belfast, Northern Ireland – Boucher Playing Fields
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Wednesday, June 24, 2026 — Belfast, Northern Ireland – Boucher Playing Fields
- Main: Dijon | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Friday, July 31, 2026 — San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
- Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Saturday, August 1, 2026 — San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
- Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Friday, August 7, 2026 — Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Thursday, August 13, 2026 — Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
- Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Friday, August 14, 2026 — Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
- Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Saturday, August 22, 2026 — Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
- Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Saturday, September 5, 2026 — Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
- Main: MJ Lenderman | Supporting: Fey Fili
- Friday, September 18, 2026 — Dover, DE – The Woodlands
- Main: Kings of Leon | Supporting: Gabriella Rose, Fey Fili
- Saturday, September 19, 2026 — Dover, DE – The Woodlands
- Main: Alabama Shakes | Supporting: Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose
- Friday, October 2, 2026 — Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
- Saturday, October 3, 2026 — Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
- Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose
- Saturday, October 10, 2026 — Auburn, AL – Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Main: Gregory Alan Isakov | Supporting: Gabriella Rose