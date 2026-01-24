High schools alter basketball, swimming schedules with winter weather expected

The winter storm forecast for the coming weekend (Jan. 24-25, 2026) is shaping up to be more of an icy mix for most of central North Carolina. Both Saturday and Sunday will be WRAL Weather Alert Days.

Much of North Carolina from Interstate 95 west is under a winter storm watch for Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service is expecting that heavy mixed winter precipitation will pose risks to travel and power.

On Wednesday, models were coming into agreement about the time that wintry precipitation would begin, but it is still too soon to plot snow totals on a map, WRAL meteorologist Kat Campbell said.

Some North Carolina high schools have proactively altered their winter sports schedules due to the coming storm.

Basketball Games Moved Up to Thursday From Friday

Asheville Christian @ Asheville School girls and boys – now 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday

Athens Drive @ Millbrook girls and boys – now 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday

Atkins @ Mount Tabor girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Burns @ South Point girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Carrboro @ Seaforth girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

Chapel Hill @ Riverside girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

College Prep & Leadership Academy @ South Stokes girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Corinth Holders @ Rolesvlle girls and boys – now at Rolesville instead of Corinth, 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday

East Bladen @ Clinton girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday

East Carteret @ Northside-Pinetown girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

East Rutherford @ Hibriten girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Eastern Guilford @ Northern Guilford girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Enloe @ Broughton girls and boys – now 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Forbush @ West Stokes girls and boys – now 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday

Forest Hills @ Parkwood girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Gates County @ Bertie girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Glenn @ Oak Grove girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Harnett Central @ South Johnston girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Hertford County @ First Flight girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

High Point Central @ Montgomery Central girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

James Kenan @ Spring Creek girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday

Jordan @ Apex Friendship girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Jordan-Matthews @ Uwharrie Charter girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Louisburg @ Roanoke Rapids girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Midway @ Princeton girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday

Nash Central @ Bunn girls and boys – now 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday

North Davidson @ North Forsyth girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

North Johnston @ North Lenoir girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

North Rowan @ Union Academy girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

North Stokes @ Chatham Central girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

Northampton County @ Southeast Halifax girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Northeastern @ Martin County girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Northwood @ Southwestern Randolph girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

Owen @ Avery County girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday

Parkland @ Northwest Guilford girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Piedmont Community Charter girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday

Porter Ridge @ Cuthbertson girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

R-S Central @ Draughn girls and boys – now 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Reagan @ East Forsyth girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

South Granville @ Durham School of the Arts girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

South Rowan @ Jay M. Robinson girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

T.C. Roberson @ North Buncombe girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

Tuscola @ West Henderson girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

Vance County @ Crossroads Christian girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday

Walkertown @ Rockingham County girls and boys – now 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday

Wallace-Rose Hill @ Trask girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday

Watauga @ St. Stephens girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

West Caldwell @ CHASE girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

West Forsyth @ R.J. Reynolds girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday

Williams @ Cummings girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Basketball Games Moved off of Saturday

T.C. Roberson @ Watauga boys moved to Wed. 1/28 at 6:30 p.m., girls game cancelled

Swimming Meets Moved up to Friday from Saturday