High schools alter basketball, swimming schedules with winter weather expected

The winter storm forecast for the coming weekend (Jan. 24-25, 2026) is shaping up to be more of an icy mix for most of central North Carolina. Both Saturday and Sunday will be WRAL Weather Alert Days.
Much of North Carolina from Interstate 95 west is under a winter storm watch for Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service is expecting that heavy mixed winter precipitation will pose risks to travel and power.
On Wednesday, models were coming into agreement about the time that wintry precipitation would begin, but it is still too soon to plot snow totals on a map, WRAL meteorologist Kat Campbell said.
Some North Carolina high schools have proactively altered their winter sports schedules due to the coming storm.
Basketball Games Moved Up to Thursday From Friday
- Asheville Christian @ Asheville School girls and boys – now 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday
- Athens Drive @ Millbrook girls and boys – now 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday
- Atkins @ Mount Tabor girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Burns @ South Point girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Carrboro @ Seaforth girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- Chapel Hill @ Riverside girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- College Prep & Leadership Academy @ South Stokes girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Corinth Holders @ Rolesvlle girls and boys – now at Rolesville instead of Corinth, 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday
- East Bladen @ Clinton girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday
- East Carteret @ Northside-Pinetown girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- East Rutherford @ Hibriten girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Eastern Guilford @ Northern Guilford girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Enloe @ Broughton girls and boys – now 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- Forbush @ West Stokes girls and boys – now 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday
- Forest Hills @ Parkwood girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Gates County @ Bertie girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Glenn @ Oak Grove girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Harnett Central @ South Johnston girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Hertford County @ First Flight girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- High Point Central @ Montgomery Central girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- James Kenan @ Spring Creek girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday
- Jordan @ Apex Friendship girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Jordan-Matthews @ Uwharrie Charter girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Louisburg @ Roanoke Rapids girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Midway @ Princeton girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday
- Nash Central @ Bunn girls and boys – now 5:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday
- North Davidson @ North Forsyth girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- North Johnston @ North Lenoir girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- North Rowan @ Union Academy girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- North Stokes @ Chatham Central girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- Northampton County @ Southeast Halifax girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Northeastern @ Martin County girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Northwood @ Southwestern Randolph girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- Owen @ Avery County girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday
- Parkland @ Northwest Guilford girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- Piedmont Community Charter girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday
- Porter Ridge @ Cuthbertson girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- R-S Central @ Draughn girls and boys – now 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
- Reagan @ East Forsyth girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- South Granville @ Durham School of the Arts girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- South Rowan @ Jay M. Robinson girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- T.C. Roberson @ North Buncombe girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- Tuscola @ West Henderson girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- Vance County @ Crossroads Christian girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday
- Walkertown @ Rockingham County girls and boys – now 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday
- Wallace-Rose Hill @ Trask girls and boys – now 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Thursday
- Watauga @ St. Stephens girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- West Caldwell @ CHASE girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
- West Forsyth @ R.J. Reynolds girls and boys – now 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Thursday
- Williams @ Cummings girls and boys – now 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Basketball Games Moved off of Saturday
- T.C. Roberson @ Watauga boys moved to Wed. 1/28 at 6:30 p.m., girls game cancelled
Swimming Meets Moved up to Friday from Saturday
- Quad City Seven 8A Conference Championship – now Friday at Triangle Aquatic Center
