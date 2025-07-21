University of Oklahoma expected to announce new athletic director

By / January 24, 2026
NORMAN, Okla. –

Sources confirmed to Griffin Media Sports Director Toby Rowland that the University of Oklahoma is set to hire Roger Dennyas its next Athletics Director. A formal announcement is expected next week.

Denny currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Illinois, a role he has held since July 2021.

He will replace longtime OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione, who announced his retirement in July 2025.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel also reported the hire, noting that Denny interviewed on campus twice and that a deal is expected to be finalized in the near future.

Current role at Illinois

Denny was named Chief Operating Officer and Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director in July 2021 and serves as the sport administrator for the Fighting Illini football program.

In his role as COO, Denny oversees the department’s internal operations, including:

  • Business office
  • Facilities and capital projects
  • Human resources
  • Data and business intelligence
  • Sports technology units

He also supervises Illinois’ revenue operations, including:

  • Corporate sponsorships and licensing
  • Public facilities management (State Farm Center, Atkins Tennis Center, Atkins Golf Club, Orange and Blue Golf Courses, and the Armory)
  • Housing, parking, and athletics camps and clinics

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree — Southeast Missouri State University
  • Law degree — Saint Louis University School of Law
  • LL.M. in tax law — Washington University in St. Louis School of Law

Legal and professional background

An attorney with nearly 15 years of legal experience, Denny previously worked as a partner at national law firm Spencer Fane LLP in St. Louis beginning in 2015.

His legal work included:

  • Executive compensation and taxation
  • Private equity and corporate finance
  • Mergers and acquisitions
  • Real estate development
  • Sports business transactions

Personal background

Denny is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He and his wife, Alecia, live in Champaign, Illinois, with their twin sons, Trey and Michael.

