High-Speed, Reliable Internet from Xfinity Now Available in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

More than 6,000 Homes and Businesses Will Be Connected to America’s Smartest and Most Reliable Converged WiFi Network for the First Time

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., April 27, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first residents in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania are now connected to multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet from Xfinity. This is a major milestone in Comcast’s expansion project that will connect more than 6,000 homes and businesses in Bloomsburg, Hemlock Township, and Scott Township to America’s smartest and most reliable converged network.

As a new provider in town, Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services into one simple, seamless solution – giving customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives.

“Comcast’s investment in Bloomsburg and surrounding Columbia County communities will give residents, students, and local business owners more choice for high-speed Internet options they need to work, learn, and thrive,” said Columbia County Commissioner Dave Kovach. “This network expansion strengthens our region’s competitiveness and ensures that more households have the connectivity they deserve.”

Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability. Homes and businesses will be connected to the network on a rolling basis, while the project is expected to be completed in 2027.

“Our expansion to Bloomsburg brings residents and businesses more choice for fast, reliable Internet, along with a fully integrated suite of connectivity solutions from Xfinity and Comcast Business,” said Ricky Frazier, Jr., Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast. “With multi-gig speeds and ultra-low-lag performance, customers can count on a seamless experience for streaming, gaming and more. When paired with Xfinity Mobile, that connectivity extends from the home to on the go on the nation’s most reliable network — all at a lower cost.”

Bloomsburg now joins 65 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.

Comcast’s most recent expansion to Bloomsburg is part of the company’s latest investment in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, which also includes recently completed expansions in Carbon, Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties, as well as ongoing expansions in other parts of Columbia County, including Mifflin, North Centre, Orange, South Centre and additional areas in Scott Township.

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Bloomsburg

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Bloomsburg, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for consumers at home or on the go.