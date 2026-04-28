High-Speed, Reliable Internet from Xfinity Now Available in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

More than 6,000 Homes and Businesses Will Be Connected to America’s Smartest and Most Reliable Converged WiFi Network for the First Time
BLOOMSBURG, Pa., April 27, 2026–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first residents in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania are now connected to multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet from Xfinity. This is a major milestone in Comcast’s expansion project that will connect more than 6,000 homes and businesses in Bloomsburg, Hemlock Township, and Scott Township to America’s smartest and most reliable converged network.
As a new provider in town, Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services into one simple, seamless solution – giving customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives.
“Comcast’s investment in Bloomsburg and surrounding Columbia County communities will give residents, students, and local business owners more choice for high-speed Internet options they need to work, learn, and thrive,” said Columbia County Commissioner Dave Kovach. “This network expansion strengthens our region’s competitiveness and ensures that more households have the connectivity they deserve.”
Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their addresses for additional details on construction timing and upcoming service availability. Homes and businesses will be connected to the network on a rolling basis, while the project is expected to be completed in 2027.
“Our expansion to Bloomsburg brings residents and businesses more choice for fast, reliable Internet, along with a fully integrated suite of connectivity solutions from Xfinity and Comcast Business,” said Ricky Frazier, Jr., Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast. “With multi-gig speeds and ultra-low-lag performance, customers can count on a seamless experience for streaming, gaming and more. When paired with Xfinity Mobile, that connectivity extends from the home to on the go on the nation’s most reliable network — all at a lower cost.”
Bloomsburg now joins 65 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.
Comcast’s most recent expansion to Bloomsburg is part of the company’s latest investment in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, which also includes recently completed expansions in Carbon, Luzerne and Schuylkill Counties, as well as ongoing expansions in other parts of Columbia County, including Mifflin, North Centre, Orange, South Centre and additional areas in Scott Township.
Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Bloomsburg
Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Bloomsburg, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for consumers at home or on the go.
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Xfinity Internet: Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, ultra-low latency and 99.9% reliable whole-home WiFi, Xfinity Internet delivers a consistent, seamless experience for streaming, gaming, video calls and connected learning.
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Xfinity Mobile: Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning‑fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – at home and on the go making it easier for customers to stay connected at work, across campus and around town. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan.
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Xfinity TV: All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. Xfinity brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.
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Xfinity Home: Smart Security Made Simple. Xfinity Home combines advanced security and smart home automation in one easy-to-use platform. With flexible options for self or professional monitoring, it delivers peace of mind and control.
Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size
Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.
For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive – wherever business takes them.
What It Means for the Bloomsburg Community
In a community with a large student and young adult population, reliable broadband can play a critical role in supporting online learning, skill‑building, job access, and early career opportunities. In addition to Internet Essentials, Comcast has made significant investments in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania nonprofits focused on building digital skills and expanding access to WiFi‑connected Lift Zones—safe, free places where residents can go online to study, apply for jobs, or stay connected.
Together, these efforts help ensure more residents in Bloomsburg can fully participate in school, work, and everyday digital life as the community continues to grow.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
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Media Contact:
Tori Kornick
878-999-4373
Tori_Kornick@Comcast.com