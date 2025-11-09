Hoosiers Host Pivotal Big Ten Finale

On the final day of the Big Ten regular season, two teams – Indiana and UCLA – are positioning for the fourth and final conference tournament berth.Indiana men’s soccer (11-5-1, 4-5-0 B1G) hosts Rutgers (8-5-3, 3-4-2 B1G)Friday (Nov. 7) night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. With a victory and a UCLA tie or loss at Washington, IU can clinch the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament.Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the match is non-ticketed. Fans unable to attend can watch the match via the B1G+ digital platform.IU athletics has also updated available parking for the match. Fans may park in the lot across from the St. Paul Catholic Center, at the Bell Tower or at Redbud Hill Apartments. $10 parking is also available at Gates 12 and 14.



KICKING OFF

• Indiana owns an 8-1-1 record on its home pitch this season. With a season attendance of 32,444, a crowd greater than 1,730 would break Indiana’s single-season attendance record.

• After a four-match win streak in October, IU has suffered consecutive road defeats over the last two weeks – at No. 4 Maryland (3-2) and at Northwestern (0-2).

• Senior Palmer Ault is the focal point of a high-powered Indiana attack as a frontrunner for the MAC Hermann Trophy, leading the NCAA in points (38) and co-leading in goals (15).



ABOUT THE SCARLET KNIGHTS

• Rutgers comes in within mathematical range of Indiana and UCLA in the Big Ten standings but doesn’t hold the tiebreaks to clinch a Big Ten Tournament bid. Still, the Scarlet Knights currently sit No. 38 in the RPI and will want to continue to build their NCAA Tournament resume.

• Head coach Jim McElderry leads the Scarlet Knights in his seventh season, sporting a 49-45-20 record during his time in Piscataway as well as a 176-170-67 career record over 23 seasons as a head coach.

• Junior midfielder Joschi Schelb ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten in goals (7), points (18) and shots on goal (22).



SERIES HISTORY

• Indiana has won 13 of the 20 meetings with Rutgers as well as eight of 13 since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten.

• The Hoosiers have won the last two meetings. IU celebrated winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title in a 4-1 victory the last time Rutgers visited in 2023. Last season, Indiana opened conference play with a 1-0 road result thanks to an 87th-minute winner from Tommy Mihalic .



