Leandro Trossard eyeing up another new contract as Arteta drafts Nwaneri’s pal into first-team training

LEANDRO TROSSARD signed a new contract with Arsenal in the summer – but is now hoping for another one.

The Belgian midfielder, a £21million arrival from Brighton in January 2021, was handed a pay rise in the summer without the length of his deal being extended.

Trossard, 30, is enjoying a decent season for the club and you can see why he wants to stay.

He said: “I still have two years left and then we will see what the club wants as well, where do they see me, where I am at that point.

“But I’m loving life at Arsenal, I’m really happy to be here. It’s such a great club, obviously we’re in a good moment and I hope I can win things with Arsenal.”

Arsenal are doing a good job on keeping all of their stars on long-term contracts. Bukayo Saka will be next followed by Declan Rice.

SILENCE IS GYOLDEN

MIKEL ARTETA is notoriously tricky when it comes to talking about injured players – and he has been at it again with Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker is certain to miss Saturday’s Premier League visit to Sunderland after suffering a muscle injury during the 2-0 win at Burnley.

And Arteta, not for the first time, refused to give full details of Gyokeres’ issues ahead of Tuesday’s 3-0 win at Slavia Prague.

He would only say it was a muscle issue.

It would be easier for everyone if Arteta just admitted that Gyokeres has a hamstring injury.

The Spanish manager is all about marginal gains but he would be naive to think that players at rival clubs do not talk to each other about their injuries.

DUD STAR

HARRISON DUDZIAK is training with Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad – and it is a massive season for the young midfielder.

Jack Wilshere’s captain with the under-18s, Dudziak signed a one-year contract extension with the club in the summer.

Now 19, he must try and prove himself in his bid to get that dream debut at the Emirates this term.

It is a journey which starts at Regent’s Park, central London, which is where he used to play football with his dad Terry, a former semi-professional player.

Dudziak, who grew up in Hampstead, joined Arsenal aged 10 after Brentford disbanded their youth set-up.

He played Sunday League football with Robin van Persie’s son, Shaqueel, and also went to school with Ethan Nwaneri.

As a no 8, Dudziak bases his game on the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta and he impressed in the recent 4-3 Uefa Youth League loss to Atletico Madrid, which saw him open the scoring.

Now the pressure is on to try and get a new deal next summer.

YOUNG GUNS MISFIRE

ARSENAL have won all four of their Champions League matches but it is not going too well in the Uefa Youth League.

Arsenal’s under-19s lost for the fourth successive away to Slavia Prague U19s on Tuesday and to make matters worse, it was a 5-1 thumping.

The U19s have two games left, against Bayern Munich and Club Brugge in their bid to avoid finishing bottom with no points.