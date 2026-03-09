Horned Frogs Headed to Big 12 Tournament Championship

Marta Suarez

With the win, TCU leveled its all-time record at 736-736. Prior to head coach Mark Campbell ‘s arrival in March of 2023, the Horned Frogs sat 64 games below .500 in their history.

TCU improved to 7-5 in conference tournament semifinals.

The Horned Frogs improved their all-time record in Big 12 Tournament play to 10-11.

TCU boosted its record in neutral site affairs under Campbell to 13-4.

TCU is now 5-0 this season and 12-0 since 2024-25 in rematches.

The Frogs have claimed three of their last four meetings vs. Kansas State and now own a 14-12 edge in the all-time series between the programs.

TCU’s 45 rebounds were its most ever in a Big 12 Tournament game.

TCU’s plus-18 margin on the glass was its second-largest of the season vs. a conference foe.

The Horned Frogs had four players score in double figures for the 13 th time this season. TCU is now 12-1 this season when at least four Frogs put 10-or-more points on the board.

TCU knocked down nine 3-pointers for the game, marking the 17 th time the Horned Frogs have connected from distance nine times or more in 2025-26. TCU is 53-6 over the last three seasons when finishing with at least nine deep balls.

TCU’s 63 percent clip from the field out of the intermission was its highest second half field goal percentage of the year vs. a Big 12 team.

Kansas State became the 29 th opposing team to fail to meet its season scoring average vs. the Frogs’ defense this season.

TCU is one victory away from a second consecutive sweep of the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles.The top-seeded Horned Frogs gradually overpowered No. 12 Kansas State 74-62 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Center in the semifinals of the Phillps 66 Big 12 Tournament.Four Frogs scored in double figures as TCU shot 63 percent from the field (19-30) in the second half. Tied at 43-43, TCU outscored Kansas State 31-19 over the final 15 minutes of the ballgame.TCU (29-4, 15-3 Big 12) will meet either No. 2 seed West Virginia or No. 6 Colorado in Sunday’s final, set for a 4 p.m. tipoff on ESPN.led all players with 22 points and 11 rebounds and notched her team-leading ninth double-double of the season. Suarez racked up 14 points in the third quarter alone, helping TCU take a 56-49 lead into the final frame. She ignited a 5-0 spurt over the final 1:14 of the first half via an and-one off an isolation play that cut a 33-27 Kansas State lead down to a single point.finished with 18 points and eight rebounds while backcourt matesandpitched in 10 points apiece.TCU enjoyed a 45-27 advantage on the glass against an undersized Kansas State (18-17, 8-10 Big 12) squad.snagged nine of her 10 rebounds in the first half.Kansas State shot just 36 percent from the field and finished with 10 assists, its second-fewest in a game all season.But the turnover bug and a partisan crowd willed the Wildcats into the game in the early going.TCU raced ahead to an 8-2 head start but gave the ball away eight times in the first frame. The Horned Frogs went without a field goal over the final 7:41 as Kansas State closed the quarter on an 11-2 run.The Horned Frogs finished with 12 turnovers in the first half and 16 for the game.TCU started the second quarter on an 8-0 run bookended by 3-pointers from Suarez and Miles. Kansas State, which knocked down a Big 12 Tournament single-game record 18 threes in its first round victory over Cincinnati on Wednesday, then caught fire behind the arc. The Wildcats struck from distance four times across a five-minute span to go on top 31-25.Kansas State stayed within two possessions of the Horned Frogs as late as the 5:00 mark of the final period. With TCU holding a 62-57 edge,and Miles drilled back-to-back 3-pointers with less than three minutes to play. A pair of transition layups from Sheffey followed and both teams called off the cavalry.The Wildcats were paced by 16 points off the bench from Jordan Speiser. She was one of four Kansas State players to score in double figures.TCU is aiming to join Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas Tech as one of only four programs in the 29-year history of the Big 12 to win the league’s regular season and tournament championships in consecutive seasons. The Horned Frogs will earn their fifth all-time conference tournament title with a victory.

Individual Notes