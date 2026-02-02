How to watch Milwaukee Panthers vs. Cleveland State Vikings: Live stream info, TV channel, game time

Jan. 31, 2026Updated Feb. 1, 2026, 3:34 p.m. ET
The Cleveland State Vikings (8-14, 4-7 Horizon League) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League) on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This contest is at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Milwaukee fell at home to Wright State, 76-69, in its last game. Its top scorers were Amar Augillard (19 PTS, 8 REB, 53.85 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Aaron Franklin (13 PTS, 2 STL, 54.55 FG%). Cleveland State beat Green Bay 89-82 on the road in its last game. Its top performers were Dayan Nessah (18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK, 50.00 FG%) and Jaidon Lipscomb (17 PTS, 2 STL, 54.55 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT).
As college basketball play continues, get ready for the outing with what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s game.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland State: How to watch on TV or live stream
- Game day: Sunday, February 1, 2026
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Arena: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ – Watch NOW
Panthers vs. Vikings odds and spread
- Spread Favorite: Panthers (-9.5)
- Moneyline: Milwaukee (-549), Cleveland State (+400)
- Total: 161.5 points
College basketball odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Sunday at 3:34 p.m. ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
