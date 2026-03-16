Hulu, Disney Plus, and the Pixel Watch 4 are this week’s best deals

Happy Saturday, all! This week, we found a number of deals that should help you unwind and relax over the next few days (and beyond). If you’re planning to stream the Oscars on Sunday, there’s still time to take advantage of a great deal on Hulu and Disney Plus, as well as Google’s latest 4K streaming device. Speaking of Google, you can also currently save $60 on the Pixel Watch 4; there are also savings to be had on microSD Express cards, ice cream makers, and a host of other great tech this weekend. So, without further ado, let’s get to it.

Hulu and Disney Plus recently launched a terrific promo that drops the price of the ad-supported bundle for new and returning subscribers to just $4.99 a month ($8 off) through 11:59AM ET on March 24th. That’s the best deal we’ve seen on the bundle since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and a great way to stream the 98th Academy Awards without paying full price when they air tomorrow, March 15th, at 7PM ET.

In addition to the aforementioned awards show, Disney’s discounted bundle lets you catch up on 2026 nominees like The Secret Agent, It Was Just An Accident, and Elio. You also get access to the rest of Hulu and Disney’s massive catalog of movies and TV shows, which includes everything from Predator: Badlands and Anora to both seasons of Andor and the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

If you want a terrific Android smartwatch to keep tabs on your health and fitness goals, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is down to a new low price. You can currently pick up the Wi-Fi-enabled 41mm model for $289.99 ($60 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, or the larger 45mm variant for $339.99 (also $60 off) via the same retailers (Amazon / Best Buy).

Google’s latest wearable offers a wide range of helpful health and fitness tools, allowing you to track your activity, sleep, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate. It can automatically record certain cardio workouts, while dual-frequency GPS enables more accurate navigation in challenging environments, including cities. Being a Google device, the Watch 4 also integrates well with the company’s various services, with support for apps like Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Google Assistant. You can also make hands-free calls with Google Gemini using the raise-to-talk gesture, which is helpful when you’re out for a run.

While the watch works well with most Android phones, it pairs especially nicely with Pixel devices. Pixel phone owners, for example, can use it as a remote shutter for the Pixel camera and take advantage of features like Recorder, which can generate AI-powered summaries of recordings. As an added plus, the screen and battery are both repairable and replaceable, so you won’t necessarily need to buy a whole new watch if either gets damaged.

While many first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games don’t take up a huge amount of space, storage can fill up quickly if you keep adding to your digital library or buy a lot of third-party games, such as Cyberpunk 2077. That makes this a solid deal, as the Switch 2 is limited to 256GB of built-in storage and requires pricier microSD Express cards for storage expansion. Samsung’s card uses the newer microSD Express standard, which delivers superior read and write speeds to traditional microSD cards, helping reduce load times and speed up larger downloads.