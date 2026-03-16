Aaron Judge and Kevin Durant Share Team USA Pride: ‘It’s Everything’

Aaron Judge had waited a long time for this feeling.

Sitting across from NBA superstar Kevin Durant for an upcoming edition of Boardroom Cover Story, set to drop later this month, the Yankees captain tried to put into words what it meant to finally represent Team USA. For Judge, the moment carried a deeper weight than just another baseball event.

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“It’s everything, man,” Judge said.

The opportunity had been years in the making. Growing up, Judge never had the chance to play for Team USA in international competition. When the last World Baseball Classic rolled around in 2023, the timing couldn’t have been worse, with Judge in the middle of MLB free agency, navigating one of the most important stretches of his career.

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But the moment that tournament ended, Judge already had his eye on the next one.

“The minute the ’23 was over, I called up,” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey, whenever the next one comes around, already pencil me in, man. I’m going to be ready to go.’”

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Now that he’s finally here, the experience has lived up to everything he imagined, and more.

Judge described the tournament as something completely different from the MLB All-Star Game. While the mid-summer classic is largely about celebration and fan entertainment, the WBC carries a competitive edge that feels closer to October baseball.

“This is for your country,” Judge said. “There’s a lot of people that have sacrificed to allow me and my family to have such a great life and play a kid’s game.”

Durant immediately connected with that sentiment. As a four-time Olympic gold medalist with USA Basketball, he knows how international competition can reshape an athlete’s perspective.

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“I feel like I got more pride from our country and what it means to be an American when I play in these competitions,” Durant said. “After doing it four times, I feel like I needed to represent for the game of basketball in the United States.”

Part of what has made this year’s tournament especially compelling, Judge said, is the extraordinary level of global talent, with powerhouse teams like Japan — the defending champion — and a loaded Dominican Republic roster underscoring just how deep the competition has become across international baseball.

For the first time in years, many of baseball’s biggest stars have fully committed to the event.

“I think that’s what’s cool this year,” Judge said. “I feel like a lot of the best players in the MLB showed up this year and are playing. So we’re seeing the best of the best on the biggest stage.”

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But despite the packed stadiums and roaring crowds chanting “USA! USA!”, the tournament has also brought something unexpected for Judge: a sense of nostalgia: “It feels like I’m on a travel ball team,” Judge said he told his wife.

Durant laughed. Because for a moment, the pressure, the contracts, and the spotlight fade away.

“It makes you feel like you’re a kid again,” Durant said.

And for some of the biggest stars in sports, that might be the best part of all.

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