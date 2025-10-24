Netflix Subscribers Are Obsessed With This Creepy Star-Studded Thriller From The 2000s

One of the most famous actors of the ’80s and ’90s, Michael Douglas is known for iconic thrillers like “Fatal Attraction” and “Basic Instinct.” He brought that megawatt star power into the 21st century with “Don’t Say a Word,” which tells the unnerving story of an innocent family besieged by murderous jewel thieves, and the troubled young woman who holds the key to saving them.

Released in 2001, this Thanksgiving-set suspense yarn follows Dr. Nathan Conrad (Douglas), a respected New York City child psychologist, and his new patient Elisabeth Burrows (Brittany Murphy) at the state sanatorium. Conrad believes that Elisabeth is faking her catatonia, but she’s in much more trouble than he realizes. The notorious jewel thief Patrick Koster (Sean Bean) is in search of a stolen gem, and only Elisabeth knows of its location. Koster kidnaps Conrad’s young daughter (Skye McCole Bartusiak) to force him in making Elisabeth talk –- but as she murmurs, over and over again, she’ll “never tell.”

“Don’t Say a Word” boasts a star-studded cast -– in addition to Douglas, Murphy, and Bean, the film features Famke Janssen, Jennifer Esposito, Oliver Platt, and a young Lance Reddick. It’s easy to see why “Don’t Say a Word” has been stunning audiences on Netflix, with the autumnal thriller currently ranking among the ten most-watched films available on the streaming service (via FlixPatrol).

Critics and audiences praised Brittany Murphy’s performance

Upon its release, “Don’t Say a Word” was panned by critics. Considered to be one of Michael Douglas’s lesser movies, it sits with a 23% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. CNN critic Paul Clinton called the film “well-crafted” and “an exciting diversion,” but also noted that the release of a violent, Manhattan-set thriller was ill-timed in the weeks following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

One aspect of “Don’t Say a Word” that was almost universally praised was the performance of the late Brittany Murphy as the vulnerable, traumatized Elisabeth. In his review, film critic Roger Ebert praised Murphy and Bartusiak for finding, “their own rhythm and truth in the middle of all that urgency,” while Kimberly Jones of the Austin Chronicle stated that the “Clueless” and “Girl, Interrupted” star, “steals the show, something that is fast becoming old hat for her.” Contemporary audiences appear to agree; on Letterboxd, user faithalice’s three-star review remarked, “All the stars are for Brittany Murphy.” Today, Elisabeth Burrows is considered one of Brittany Murphy’s best roles.

