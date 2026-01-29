Idaho Lottery results: See winning numbers for Powerball, Pick 3 on Jan. 26, 2026

The results are in for the Idaho Lottery’s draw games on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Here’s a look at winning numbers for each game on Jan. 26.

Winning Powerball numbers from Jan. 26 drawing

21-31-51-60-63, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 3 numbers from Jan. 26 drawing

Day: 5-0-6

Night: 7-3-5

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 4 numbers from Jan. 26 drawing

Day: 8-0-1-6

Night: 6-2-0-3

Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Jan. 26 drawing

03-21-22-42-44, Lucky Ball: 09

Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lotto America numbers from Jan. 26 drawing

02-12-15-27-48, Star Ball: 09, ASB: 03

Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Idaho Cash numbers from Jan. 26 drawing

05-13-34-35-41

Check Idaho Cash payouts and previous drawings here.

Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

When are the Idaho Lottery drawings held ?

Powerball: 8:59 p.m. MT Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 9 p.m. MT on Tuesday and Friday.

Pick 3: 1:59 p.m. (Day) and 7:59 p.m. (Night) MT daily.

Pick 4: 1:59 p.m. (Day) and 7:59 p.m. (Night) MT daily.

Lucky For Life: 8:35 p.m. MT Monday and Thursday.

Lotto America: 9 p.m. MT on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

5 Star Draw: 8 p.m. MT on Tuesday and Friday.

Idaho Cash: 8 p.m. MT daily.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 18+ (19+ in NE, 21+ in AZ). Physically present where Jackpocket operates. Jackpocket is not affiliated with any State Lottery. Eligibility Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Terms: jackpocket.com/tos.

This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a USA Today editor. You can send feedback using this form.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Idaho Lottery results, winning numbers: Powerball, Pick 3, more