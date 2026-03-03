If the 49ers plan to trade Mac Jones, expect a deal this week

This column is an excerpt from our Section 415 newsletter, where we cover the biggest stories in Bay Area sports each Monday and Friday. To sign up, visit The Standard’s newsletter page and select Section 415. It’s free to subscribe!
If the 49ers trade Mac Jones, expect a deal to happen soon.
Really soon.
General manager John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect the backup quarterback to remain with San Francisco in 2026, but NFL executives and head coaches rarely telegraph a trade. They know Jones played a crucial role in their 2025 success, and they’re well aware the former Patriots starter is the best possible option to back up Brock Purdy.
But rosters aren’t constructed around backups. The 49ers have holes, they need more draft picks, and they need clarity ahead of the start of free agency.
That’s why it behooves the 49ers to solicit final offers for Jones this week and make a call on whether they plan to keep him or move him by the start of the legal tampering period on March 9.
Last offseason, the Seahawks agreed to trade Geno Smith to the Raiders on March 7. Back in 2023, free-agent Derek Carr signed with the Saints on March 6. In 2022, the Seahawks agreed to send Russell Wilson to the Broncos on March 8. And just two years ago, the Patriots struck a deal to move Jones from the Patriots to the Jaguars on March 10.
All of these deals were made before the start of free agency, which serves as an unofficial deadline for franchises trying to create structure at the quarterback position. The 49ers want to enter next week knowing if they’ll need a replacement for Jones — perhaps Zach Wilson — and any team acquiring Jones wants to use him as a bargaining chip to appeal to prospective additions.
Receivers might not want to play with J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, but if Jones is there, the Vikings’ sales pitch is a little easier. A trade also allows a team to negotiate a potential extension ahead of free agency, so its financial picture is clear.
3 days ago
6 days ago
Friday, Feb. 20
If no quality offers materialize, expect the 49ers to keep Jones on their roster. His contract is affordable, he has shown he can succeed in Shanahan’s system, and there’s no reason to part with a quality backup for a fourth- or fifth-round draft pick who might not be able to help the team next season.
The 49ers can also wait to trade Jones until the NFL Draft, but doing so could complicate their approach to free agency.
If the team sends its backup QB elsewhere in exchange for a second- or third-round draft pick this week, Lynch and Shanahan could pass on a veteran offensive or defensive lineman in free agency and wait to address a need until the draft. If the 49ers wait until late April to move Jones, they could find the pool of suitors more limited as some franchises may opt to go all-in on a rookie quarterback.
The 49ers likely used the NFL Combine to determine which teams are most interested in Jones. They’ll spend the next few days asking for final offers and should have a decision on whether Jones will stay by the end of the week.
Situations change, and new information could eventually bring teams back to the bargaining table, but for now, it’s likely the 49ers will have an answer regarding their backup QB dilemma in the near future.