If the 49ers plan to trade Mac Jones, expect a deal this week

This column is an excerpt from our Section 415 newsletter, where we cover the biggest stories in Bay Area sports each Monday and Friday. To sign up, visit The Standard’s newsletter page and select Section 415. It’s free to subscribe! If the 49ers trade Mac Jones , expect a deal to happen soon. Really soon.

General manager John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect the backup quarterback to remain with San Francisco in 2026, but NFL executives and head coaches rarely telegraph a trade. They know Jones played a crucial role in their 2025 success, and they’re well aware the former Patriots starter is the best possible option to back up Brock Purdy. But rosters aren’t constructed around backups. The 49ers have holes , they need more draft picks, and they need clarity ahead of the start of free agency.

That’s why it behooves the 49ers to solicit final offers for Jones this week and make a call on whether they plan to keep him or move him by the start of the legal tampering period on March 9. Last offseason, the Seahawks agreed to trade Geno Smith to the Raiders on March 7. Back in 2023, free-agent Derek Carr signed with the Saints on March 6. In 2022, the Seahawks agreed to send Russell Wilson to the Broncos on March 8. And just two years ago, the Patriots struck a deal to move Jones from the Patriots to the Jaguars on March 10. All of these deals were made before the start of free agency, which serves as an unofficial deadline for franchises trying to create structure at the quarterback position. The 49ers want to enter next week knowing if they’ll need a replacement for Jones — perhaps Zach Wilson — and any team acquiring Jones wants to use him as a bargaining chip to appeal to prospective additions. Receivers might not want to play with J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, but if Jones is there, the Vikings’ sales pitch is a little easier. A trade also allows a team to negotiate a potential extension ahead of free agency, so its financial picture is clear.

