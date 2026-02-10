Indiana basketball vs Oregon start time, how to watch in Big Ten

Feb. 8, 2026Updated Feb. 9, 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET

Indiana basketball (16-8, 7-6 Big Ten) has won four of five games — two of them in overtime — as it hosts Oregon (8-15, 1-11), which is struggling but took Purdue to the final minute over the weekend. Here’s what you should know about the matchup.

Lamar Wilkerson has scored at least 19 points in five straight games and averages 20.4 for the season. Tucker DeVries averages 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. Tayton Conerway (11.0 points, 4.0 assists) has been in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury.

What time does Indiana play Oregon tonight, Feb. 9?

The Indiana-Oregon game is at 8:30 ET on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Where to watch Indiana basketball vs. Oregon tonight, Feb. 9?

Indiana basketball vs. Oregon predictions for tonight, Feb. 9

Michael Niziolek, Herald-Times: Indiana 84-62

“Oregon showed fight against Purdue, but the Ducks just don’t have the pieces right now to compete in the Big Ten, even with Nate Bittle back. While the Hoosiers haven’t been perfect in recent weeks, they handled themselves well against the teams at the bottom of the conference. This won’t be as lopsided as the win over Penn State, but this shouldn’t be close.”

Zach Osterman, IndyStar: Indiana 85-77

“Oregon gave Purdue its best effort Saturday and still came up short. On the back end of a two-game road swing through frigid Indiana, it’s hard to imagine Dana Altman’s team doubling up. But the Ducks’ luck has to come good at some point, and with Nate Bittle healthy again, there’s hope. Not enough, though.”

Where to listen to Indiana basketball vs. Oregon tonight, Feb. 9

How much are IU basketball tickets?

Indiana basketball upcoming schedule

Sun., Feb. 15 : at Illinois, 1 p.m., CBS

: at Illinois, 1 p.m., CBS Fri., Feb. 20 : at Purdue, 8 p.m.

: at Purdue, 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 24: vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m., FS1

IU men’s basketball roster 2025-26

0, Jasai Miles

1, Reed Bailey

2, Jason Drake

3, Lamar Wilkerson

4, Sam Alexis

5, Conor Enright

6, Tayton Conerway

7, Nick Dorn

10, Josh Harris

11, Trent Sisley

12, Tucker DeVries

13, Aleksa Ristic

15, Andrej Acimovic

