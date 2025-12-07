Indiana’s Carter Smith named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Indiana left tackle Carter Smith has been named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, the conference announced Thursday afternoon. Smith is the first IU player to ever win the award.

Smith was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection. He joins IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year), IU kicker Nico Radicic (Big Ten Kicker of the Year) and Curt Cignetti (Big Ten Coach of the Year) as individual conference award recipients.

With Smith anchoring the left side, Indiana’s offensive line has allowed only 15 sacks this season. The 6-foot-5, 313-pound Smith has started all 12 games this season and helped paved the way for the nation’s No. 9-ranked rushing offense at 229.8 yards per game.

Smith has performed as one of the nation’s best offensive lineman, allowing just five pressures and zero sacks this season. He’s matched up against top-50 defenses such as Illinois, Iowa, Oregon and Penn State, and battled against top EDGE rushers like Oregon’s Matayo Uiagelelei and Teitum Tuioti, Illinois’ Gabe Jacas, Maryland’s Sidney Stewart and Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton, among others.

Indiana’s offense ranks No. 2 nationally in points per game, No. 5 in total yards per game, No. 9 in rushing yards per game and No. 39 in passing yards per game.

Smith, a redshirt junior, has quickly climbed NFL Draft boards and is draft-eligible following this season. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Smith is tabbed as the No. 10 offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 draft. Smith is projected as Day 2 NFL Draft pick, should he choose to declare.

“I think the sky is the limit really. Wouldn’t put a limit on it,” Cignetti said in fall camp. “I think he’s having a good camp, at least the first three days. He was a good player last year, too. Guys normally improve from their freshman year to sophomore to junior to senior, I think you’re seeing that with him.

“He’s got a lot of talent, great kid, high character guy, be a good leader on this team also. Looking for him to have a big year for us.”

IU defensive end Mikail Kamara, a preseason All-American, praised Smith during the offseason for his competitiveness and high-level performance.

“Carter, in my opinion, will be the best tackle in college football,” Kamara said in fall camp. “He’s a great player. He’s smart, he’s quick, he’s strong. He plays really well with his technique. He throws me a bunch of different sets, a bunch of different looks. He changes his stance. He does a lot of good things that gets me thinking, keeps me guessing.”