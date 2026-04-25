Timing rain and storms Friday across Indiana | 13Weather Blog

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible over Indiana, gradually arriving late morning and strengthening in the afternoon. A couple storms may turn severe.

INDIANAPOLIS — When to expect rain and thunder Friday (April 24)

It will be unsettled today as a cold front swings through Indiana, bringing with it some showers and storms. A couple storms may even turn severe with some gusty winds. Most storms will not be severe.

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As the morning continues, expect scattered rain and thunder to move west to east into central Indiana. Areas north and west of Indianapolis may start getting rain during the morning drive to work and school. Areas south and east of Indianapolis may wait a little longer into the late morning and early afternoon.

As showers and downpours push east, and as temperatures start warming up, there may be a stray severe storm that strengthens over central and eastern Indiana.

There is a Level 1 severe risk for parts of Indiana, especially areas near and east of Indianapolis. This is simply due to timing. If rain showers hit you earlier in the morning, your severe chances will be lower. If rain showers hit you later, they may have a chance to intensify a little.

Timing the rain

Scattered rain is possible, so not everyone may absolutely get wet, but we do think many Hoosiers in central Indiana can at least expect a shower. Here’s when you may expect one.

Friday morning

Showers will enter western Indiana mainly after 9-11 a.m.

Friday afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are possible across much of Indiana. Expect some dry time, as well. A few storms may turn severe.

Friday late afternoon / evening

Scattered storms will slowly wrap up from west to east. There may be a severe storm or two with gusty winds. After the main wave of rain, there may still be a spotty leftover shower before midnight.

Rain will clear late this evening and tonight, giving way to a sunny, quiet weekend. Enjoy mainly clear skies and 70s this weekend with very low humidity. It will be a wonderful Saturday and Sunday.

Next severe chance: Monday, April 27

The SPC has an early risk for severe storms for Indiana Monday evening and Monday night.

Monday looks mostly dry, breezy and warm. But by the evening, strong storms may be possible.