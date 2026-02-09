Inside Super Bowl streaker’s life now with private plane after paying £31k fine for stunt

The streaker stormed the field during Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 and was arrested – but their lavish lifestyle shows they are doing just fine after the incident

The infamous Super Bowl LVIII pitch invader, reportedly worth millions, has travelled quite a distance from humble beginnings as a Dunkin’ Donuts employee.

Alex Gonzalez, alongside Sebastian Riviera, charged onto the pitch at Allegiant Stadium during the second half of the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. The topless duo – who had scribbled their social media usernames across their bare chests with a black marker – managed a brief sprint on the grass before security staff removed them from the field and marched them into the tunnel.

They were taken to Clark County Detention Centre on misdemeanour charges of prohibited conduct at a sporting event, with custody records showing charges of grand larceny, assault on a public officer and obstruction.

Though the pair were later released from custody, Gonzalez – who is a prominent day trader – shared on Instagram, where he commands 1.3 million followers, revealing that he “literally just paid $42,000 (£31,000)to go to jail”. He admitted in a video that charging onto the field during the NFL championship had always been a dream of his.

“One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl,” Gonzalez said in an Instagram video. “And I don’t want to be that guy, that I’m rich and I’m 50 years old and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I would’ve done that when I was younger.’ No. I did it now and I’ll do it again.”

Gonzalez’s path to wealth began at 23 whilst working at the coffee and doughnut chain. His day trading adventure commenced with a humble £80 investment that he successfully doubled – eclipsing his weekly Dunkin’ wages of £127.

A crucial turning point in his investment story came when he bagged a staggering £97,000 from just one trading session. As Gonzalez honed his skills, his achievements snowballed and he now regularly flaunts his lavish lifestyle on social media, boasting Rolls Royces, Lamborghinis and plush properties.

Gonzalez operates ’30-day boot camps’ and has begun streaming his trading sessions, cultivating a loyal following online. He maintains a busy YouTube channel where he regularly posts material educating wannabe day traders, whilst also revealing particulars of his latest extravagant purchases.

His clips showcase acquisitions including a private aircraft, a £3.2m Bugatti Chiron and a £2.8m Miami pad.