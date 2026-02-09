Seattle businesses capitalize on surge of Super Bowl enthusiasm

At Queen Anne Beer Hall, fans snapped up tickets weeks in advance, paying $150 per person for guaranteed entry, food and drink.

SEATTLE — A decade after one of the most painful losses in Seattle Seahawks history, fans across the region are gearing up for a Super Bowl rematch filled with anticipation, nostalgia and hope for redemption.

For 18-year-old Seahawks fan Monte Michie, the memory of the team’s last championship meeting with New England is still vivid — even though he was just 8 years old at the time.

“The catch at the end when Jermaine Kearse bobbled it, I thought they were going to win it — bad interception there at the one yard line,” Michie said. “It’s tough. I hope we beat them pretty bad this time.”

That lingering sting is fueling excitement across Seattle as bars and restaurants prepare for packed watch parties. At Queen Anne Beer Hall, fans snapped up tickets weeks in advance, paying $150 per person for guaranteed entry, food and drinks during the game.

Fans say the matchup feels like a rare chance to rewrite history.

“I feel like for this Super Bowl the signs are aligned somewhat — you got redemption against the team that sent you home last time,” said Stu Michie, Monte’s father.

Across the city’s SODO neighborhood, celebrations are already underway. Fans have been gathering around a newly installed digital portal designed to create a real-time connection between supporters in Seattle and Boston, offering a symbolic bridge between the two fan bases ahead of kickoff.

Many local businesses are capitalizing on the surge of enthusiasm. Pioneer Tacos and Tequilas is among numerous venues hosting watch parties, though some establishments are charging cover fees as demand climbs.

In Bellevue, Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor is preparing to welcome a crowd of fans to Legion Sports Bar, the venue he co-founded. Doors are scheduled to open mid-afternoon, and organizers expect the space to fill quickly with supporters wearing blue and green.

Chancellor and former Seahawks lineman Garry Gilliam are also using the Super Bowl spotlight to support a charitable cause. The pair are encouraging patrons to donate to Northwest Harvest through a food drive hosted at the bar, an effort Chancellor said reflects the community-focused mission behind the business.

Fans arriving early say they are confident in the team’s chances.

“I think our defense is the best in the NFL, and if we can pressure Drake Maye, I think the Seahawks will handle business,” Monte Michie said.

Others are predicting a dramatic finish.

“I feel like there is going to be a kick at the end and we’re going to win by three,” said Seahawks fan Astrid Michie.

While the region offers more viewing options than any single fan could visit in a day, the shared expectation is clear: Seattle is ready for a championship moment. From ticketed watch parties to neighborhood bars and charity drives, the Super Bowl has transformed the city into a hub of collective anticipation.

For longtime supporters, the game represents more than just another title opportunity. It is a chance to revisit a defining chapter in franchise history — and, they hope, to close it with a different ending.