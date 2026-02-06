IREN Limited (IREN): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on IREN Limited on Investment Ideas by Antonio’s Substack by Antonio Linares. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on IREN. IREN Limited’s share was trading at $53.08 as of February 2nd. IREN’s trailing and forward P/E were 34.39 and 55.87 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

IREN Limited operates in the vertically integrated data center business in Australia and Canada. IREN is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the exploding demand for AI compute, applying a “Tesla playbook” to datacenters and effectively creating a near-infinite market opportunity.

Despite a 50% decline from its highs, the long-term thesis remains intact, driven by AI scaling laws that are enabling models like Claude Opus 4.5 to autonomously handle increasingly complex tasks over extended time horizons. This is fueling exponentially rising demand for high-performance compute, and IREN’s ability to rapidly print and iterate datacenters makes it one of the few companies capable of meeting this demand.

The recent Q1 FY2026 earnings call highlighted several derisking factors: transitioning from ASICs to GPUs is low CapEx and fast, cash from operations continues to trend upward, and flexible rack densities allow datacenters to support multiple generations of compute engines, reducing contracting risk. IREN’s management has consistently delivered on construction and commissioning timelines, validating operational execution in a complex environment where missteps could be costly.

While higher CapEx historically depressed free cash flow per share, incremental design enhancements are now enabling outsized free cash flow growth, pointing to a potential rise in return on invested capital over the next 18-24 months.

At just over $11 billion in market value and 15x sales, IREN is undervalued relative to its long-term potential to scale compute infrastructure in lockstep with AI innovation. With multi-decade growth prospects and strong operational discipline, IREN represents a compelling, long-duration investment with substantial upside.

Previously, we covered a bullish thesis on IREN Limited (IREN) by Industrial Tech Stock Analyst in May 2025, which highlighted the company’s shift from Bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure, strong cash flow, and zero debt. IREN’s stock price has appreciated by approximately 482.01% since our coverage. Antonio Linares shares a similar perspective but emphasizes operational execution, flexible rack densities, and rapid datacenter scaling.