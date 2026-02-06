L.A. Rams Star Puka Nacua Steps Out with Influencer Hannah Stocking 1 Day After Publicly Flirting with Sydney Sweeney

NEED TO KNOW

L.A. Rams star Puka Nacua and influencer Hannah Stocking were spotted after dinner together in West Hollywood on Jan 31

The outing comes days after Nacua publicly flirted with actress Sydney Sweeney on X

Nacua previously dated ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono from at least 2021 to early 2025

Are Puka Nacua and Hannah Stocking an item?

On Jan. 31, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, 24, and the influencer, 33, were spotted stepping out together in West Hollywood after a dinner together at the sushi restaurant Matsuhisa. The pair kept it casual for the outing: Nacua wore a graphic white T-shirt with dark pants and white sneakers, and Stocking donned a red bodysuit alongside a cutoff black jacket and combat boots.

Nacua and Stocking’s night out together comes less than a week after the NFL star turned heads by publicly flirting with actress Sydney Sweeney, 28.

Puka Nacua and Hannah Stocking The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

On Jan. 30, Nacua reposted on X a quote The Housemaid star recently gave about what she’s looking for in a romantic partner — where she says that she wants someone who will “go skydiving” with her — writing, “Love skydiving.” (Sweeney has not publicly responded.)

Nacua, a Nevada native, recently wrapped his third season with the Rams after he was drafted by the team in the fifth round in 2023. During his opening season in the NFL, he broke the record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie and most receptions in a game by a rookie.

Puka Nacua and Hannah Stocking The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

In December, Nacua was caught in hot water after making an antisemitic gesture on a livestream. In a statement he shared to Instagram, he said that he had been “suggested” to “perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration” — but maintained that he “had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.”

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people,” he wrote.

Puka Nacua Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Nacua was previously romantically linked to ex-girlfriend Hallie Aiono, with whom he dated from at least 2021 to early 2025. Aiono notably watched the football player score his first touchdown as a professional player in the NFL in 2023, sharing a viral TikTok of herself crying seeing the special moment on TV.

Stocking — who maintains a combined following of over 60 million across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube — is known for her comedic content and friendship with influencer-musician Lele Pons. She started sharing online in the mid-2010s and regularly shares skit-style videos to her social media platforms.

