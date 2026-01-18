Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving ‘Landman’ After That Season 2 Twist?

Season 2 of Landman wraps up on January 18.

Paramount+ has already renewed the show for a third season.

The future of main character Tommy Norris hangs in the balance after a recent twist.



In light of the Yellowstone universe hiatus, Tommy Norris (AKA Billy Bob Thornton) has effectively taken over as the most beloved Taylor Sheridan character of 2025 and 2026. Now that the penultimate episode of Landman Season 2 has landed on our screens, though, many fans are fearful of what his future holds.



WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

On Sunday, January 11, Landman Season 2 Episode 9 (“Plans, Tears and Sirens”) arrived on Paramount+. As you may recall, throughout Season 2, tensions have risen between Tommy and Cami Miller (Demi Moore) as she’s settled into her new role as the owner of M-Tex Oil, following her husband Monty’s (Jon Hamm) death in the Season 1 finale. Fast-forward to the Landman Season 2 penultimate episode, and things got so heated and unaligned that Cami dropped the biggest bomb of all: Tommy is fired. Cue fan panic.

Emerson Miller

Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving Landman?

As alarming as Cami’s decision felt during the episode, the overwhelming response is that the move will cause a pivot in the series, not a classic Taylor Sheridan character cancellation. After all, Taylor literally wrote the role of Tommy Norris specifically for Billy Bob, and even named the series after his role, so it’s unlikely that he’ll be entirely axed from the series.



So, What Do We Know?

While it’s unclear exactly how Tommy’s career change will affect the series, we do know that Landman was renewed for Season 3 in December 2025. Given that Cooper is trying to get his foot in the door of the landman business—and considering the finale preview shows Tommy taking a check from Gallino—some speculation surrounds whether or not Cooper and Tommy will join forces to dominate oil patch leases, all while being bankrolled by the cartel. Only time will tell. Thankfully, the wait is short for now. The Landman Season 2 finale arrives Sunday, January 18, on Paramount+. Thereafter, fans hope for a speedy return of their new favorite Taylor Sheridan show. Production forecasts are hinting at a late 2026 release.