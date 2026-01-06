Is there a game tonight? What’s on ESPN

Jan. 5, 2026, 6:45 a.m. ET

Monday Night Football is over for the regular season but it’ll be back next week.

The NFL has at least one game on Monday night every week of the regular season except for Week 18.

The ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football schedule ended with the Atlanta Falcons upset over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

There were 21 Monday night games in the 2025 season, with two games in Weeks 2, 4, 6 and 7 due to a broadcasting deal between the NFL and ESPN for additional games to air on ABC.

Is there an NFL Monday Night Football game tonight?

The NFL does not have a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 5 for Week 18.

There is not a Monday Night Football game in the final week of the regular season to avoid having teams play on a short week for the playoffs.

What football is on ESPN tonight?

ESPN will broadcast the FCS Championship between Illinois State and Montana State from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

What time does Monday Night Football start?

Most Monday Night Football games kick off at 8:15 p.m.

When is the next Monday Night Football game?

There will be a Monday night game in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Jan. 12.

The first Monday Night Football game of the 2026 regular season will be Sept. 14, 2026.

Monday Night Football scores

There are 22 Monday Night Football games, including the playoffs, in the 2025 season.

Week 1: Minnesota 27, Chicago 24

Minnesota 27, Chicago 24 Week 2: Tampa Bay 20, Houston 19

Tampa Bay 20, Houston 19 Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers 20, Las Vegas 9

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Las Vegas 9 Week 3: Detroit 38, Baltimore 20

Detroit 38, Baltimore 20 Week 4: Miami 27, New York Jets 21

Miami 27, New York Jets 21 Week 4: Denver 28, Cincinnati 3

Denver 28, Cincinnati 3 Week 5: Jacksonville 31, Kansas City 28

Jacksonville 31, Kansas City 28 Week 6: Atlanta 24, Buffalo 14

Atlanta 24, Buffalo 14 Week 6: Chicago 25, Washington 24

Chicago 25, Washington 24 Week 7 : Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 9

: Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 9 Week 7: Seattle 27, Houston 19

Seattle 27, Houston 19 Week 8: Kansas City 28, Washington 7

Kansas City 28, Washington 7 Week 9: Arizona 27, Dallas 17

Arizona 27, Dallas 17 Week 10: Philadelphia 10, Green Bay 7

Philadelphia 10, Green Bay 7 Week 11: Dallas 33, Las Vegas 16

Dallas 33, Las Vegas 16 Week 12: San Francisco 20, Carolina 9

San Francisco 20, Carolina 9 Week 13: New England 33, New York Giants 15

New England 33, New York Giants 15 Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers 22, Philadelphia 19

Los Angeles Chargers 22, Philadelphia 19 Week 15: Pittsburgh 28, Miami 15

Pittsburgh 28, Miami 15 Week 16: San Francisco 48, Indianapolis 27

San Francisco 48, Indianapolis 27 Week 17: Atlanta Falcons 27, Los Angeles Rams 24

Atlanta Falcons 27, Los Angeles Rams 24 Week 18: None

None Wild-Card Round: 8:15 p.m., Jan. 12

NFL playoff schedule

Wild-Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 10, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 8:15 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 12, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 17, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 25: AFC Championship Game, 3 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, Jan. 25: NFC Championship Game, 6:30 p.m., FOX

Super Bowl