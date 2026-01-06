University of Phoenix releases white paper on Credit for Prior Learning as a catalyst for internal mobility and retention

Analysis by Vice President of Admissions and Evaluation Devin Andrews highlights opportunity to expand credit mobility culture to the workplace

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — University of Phoenix announced the publication of a new white paper, “Untapped Potential: How Credit for Prior Learning Can Redefine Employer Outlook on Professional Development,” by Devin Andrews, MBA, M.Ed., Vice President of Admissions and Evaluation. The report draws on a national University of Phoenix employee engagement and retention survey of 610 human resources (HR) managers and 1,195 employees conducted by The Harris Poll that examined how credit for prior learning (CPL) impacts internal mobility, employee retention and skills development. The analysis finds 98% of HR managers are aware of CPL—and that 92% agree that degrees or certificates that allow “credit for prior learning” are just as credible as similar degrees or certificates that do not.

The white paper highlights a significant opportunity gap between employers’ stated priorities and employees’ lived experiences—especially for working adults who are balancing jobs, caregiving and other responsibilities while trying to complete a degree. An estimated 40 million Americans have some college credit but no degree, and many of those credits could be evaluated as CPL to accelerate completion and unlock advancement opportunities at work.

“Through an academic admissions and evaluation lens, I see every day how much meaningful learning happens outside the traditional classroom,” said Andrews. “Many of our students are managing full-time work, parenting, military service and community leadership. Credit for prior learning is one way we say to them, what you already know counts. When employers and universities recognize that learning, remove redundant coursework and create clear, credit-bearing pathways, adults can move more quickly toward a degree, and their career aspirations. That is what true credit mobility looks like for working adult learners.”

Among the report’s key findings:

Internal mobility matters, but feels out of reach for many workers. While 98% of managers rate creating internal talent mobility as important, including 22% who call it “absolutely essential,” 33% of employees disagree that their company offers clear advancement opportunities and 41% only somewhat agree, signaling substantial room for improvement.

CPL can unlock the value of unfinished education. According to National Student Clearinghouse, more than 43 million Americans have some college credit but no degree; those credits represent “untapped potential” that can be evaluated as CPL to support career progression and retention, particularly for working adults.

Managers see CPL as credible and retention-enhancing. The study finds that 89% of HR managers are very/somewhat familiar of CPL, and 92% agree that degrees or certificates allowing CPL are just as credible as those that do not. Two-thirds of managers (67%) cite increased employee retention as a reason they want employees to be able to apply work experience or third-party training as credit toward a degree or certificate.

Employees see CPL as a way to communicate skills and move faster. More than 2 in 5 employees (45%) agree CPL gives employers a better understanding of their skills, 41% say it helps them better communicate skills they’ve acquired from prior experiences, and 31% point to CPL enabling students to focus on higher-value learning or specialization.

CPL is already delivering time and cost savings for working adult learners. The analysis also details how University of Phoenix deploys CPL and PLA to support working adult learners-recognizing work and life experience, on-the-job training, workplace certifications and military service as potential sources of college credit. Over the past three fiscal years (2023-2025), more than 32,000 University of Phoenix students leveraged CPL opportunities-including Prior Learning Assessment (PLA). In fiscal year 2024–2025, the institution accepted more than 188,000 CPL credits for bachelor’s and associate degree programs, averaging 14 CPL credits per participating student and an average tuition savings of $5,408 per participating student whose degree program included CPL.

The white paper outlines how employers can use CPL strategically to build a “credit mobility” culture that values experience, reduces redundant training and supports internal career pathways for working adults. Recommendations include: partnering with institutions that offer structured CPL and PLA processes; making CPL options more visible and easier to navigate; aligning CPL with tuition benefits and learning and development strategies; and closing the perception gap by reassuring employees that CPL-inclusive credentials are credible and valued.

Andrews has served as vice president of Admissions and Evaluation at University of Phoenix since 2015 and first joined the University in 1999 as an academic counselor. She has extensive experience leading University-wide initiatives focused on technology, innovation and transfer credit to improve outcomes for diverse stakeholders, with a particular emphasis on increasing credit mobility and credit for prior learning opportunities for working adult students. Andrews is also an active voice in the national conversation on CPL, contributing course content on transfer credit and CPL for the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) and co-authoring a prior University of Phoenix white paper on credit mobility.

The “Untapped Potential: How CPL Can Redefine Employer Outlook on Professional Development” white paper is available for download at the University of Phoenix Media Center.

