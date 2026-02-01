Is Turning Point USA’s “All American” Halftime Show Really Happening?

In the weeks following the announcement, rumors swirled about who might perform at the event, while some musicians volunteered their services. Trump’s favorite opera singer, Christopher Macchio, told Vanity Fair it would be “my honor to perform if called upon,” while Trump’s daughter-in-law, aspiring country singer Lara Trump, said that she’d happily perform at the All-American Halftime Show (and then clarified on YouTube that she was joking).

Still, it’s been months since that initial announcement. And looking at how much—or rather, how little—has been revealed regarding the event since the announcement on October 9, it might be smart to place a Polymarket bet against the event taking place at all. There have been practically zero public updates regarding Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show;” as of publishing, there has been no confirmation of who is set to perform at the “All-American Halftime Show,” or where the event is set to take place. The event’s website is virtually the same as it was when it launched months ago—complete with a list of right-wing streamers set to air the show, including but not limited to The Daily Wire and OAN News. Instead of a survey asking who should perform, there’s a box where interested parties can sign up to receive updates on the “All-American Halftime Show.”

Yet Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, tells Vanity Fair that the show will, in fact, go on. “We’ll have updates next week,” Kolvet said in an email to Vanity Fair on January 27. “It is happening.”

We’ll be waiting for those details. We do have a hunch about who might wind up headlining, though: Over the past few months, Turning Point USA has gained an unexpected new fan in rapper and 12-time Grammy loser Nicki Minaj. In December, the “Anaconda” singer sat down with TP USA CEO and Charlie Kirk widow Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest convention, where she expressed her newfound support for President Trump. On January 28, Minaj doubled down on that support at a press conference with Trump and Marty Supreme star Kevin O’Leary. “I am probably the president’s number one fan,” said Minaj. “And that’s not going to change.” Perhaps Kirk will convince her new pal to hop on stage at a heretofore undisclosed location and go toe-to-toe with Bad Bunny on February 8.

Trump, at least, should be available to attend whatever show Turning Point USA puts on. In a statement to the New York Post, the president revealed that he plans to skip Super Bowl LX and the faceoff between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Last year, he was the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, watching the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. Why skip the big game this time around? “It’s just too far away,” he told the Post. “I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.” (A direct flight from DC to San Jose takes a little more than six hours.)

Does that mean Trump might show up at the All-American Halftime Show—wherever it may be? We might just have to wait till next week to find out.