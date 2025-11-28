Jason Kelce Says He’s on a ‘Stupid’ 48-Hour Fast Ahead of Thanksgiving

NEED TO KNOW Jason Kelce shared that he’s on a 48-year fast ahead of Thanksgiving on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast

The retired NFL star said he’d noticed his “weight’s been going up” and that he’d been consuming a lot of sweet and savory treats recently

Confirming he will end the fast on Thanksgiving, Jason said he’s “gonna eat my face off” on the holiday

Jason Kelce has revealed that he’s fasting ahead of Thanksgiving.

Speaking on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, released Wednesday, Nov. 26, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, 38, shared that he’s fasting in a pact with a fellow former NFL star.

“Marcus Spears and I agreed to do a fast,” he said. “This is what happens when you retire. You f—— do stupid s— like this, and I agreed to do it. It’s over tomorrow morning. I’m not gonna do it for Thanksgiving. I’m gonna eat my face off on Thanksgiving.”

The ESPN host went on to share that he’d been consuming a lot of food recently, including during the Kelce family’s trip to Disney World earlier this month, and that he’d noticed his weight creeping up.

“I just feel bad about myself because I was at Disney World and ate a bunch of freaking egg rolls and a bunch of other things that probably aren’t the best with Dole Whip and all these,” he said. “Then I went to Wisconsin and shoved the prime rib and an ice cream drink down my face and wings, and the weight’s been going up. So, yeah, we’re going on a fast. I’m about thirty six hours in. Just the smell of food.”

Jason Kelce.

Lisa Lake/Getty



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason’s co-host and brother Travis Kelce then asked him if his fast was healthy, to which he explained, “I think if you don’t eat food for long enough, it becomes unhealthy. But, apparently, if you do it for the right amount, it’s healthy. I don’t know.”

He then said his fast was lasting for 48 hours. According to the Mayo Clinic, fasting means “not eating or drinking for a certain amount of time.”

Travis, 36, later chimed in, “I love you guys are fasting right before Thanksgiving. I mean, you’ll have a f—— awesome Thanksgiving. You’ll be f—— starving.”

“I might eat a whole turkey by myself by that point,” Jason replied before explaining how turkey is made in his home for the holiday.

“Kylie [Kelce] puts the cranberry sauce on,” he said of his 33-year-old wife. “I mean, her mom and her make a turkey, too. I’m just a huge inconvenience on Thanksgiving because Kylie and her mom are making everything.”

The podcaster, who has been married to his wife since 2018, added, “And instead of just, like, watching the kids, I go next door and fry a turkey with Ed [his dad]. So for an hour of the day, I’m just completely useless and making an extra turkey that we don’t need.”

He added that turducken — a deboned chicken, stuffed inside a deboned duck, stuffed inside a deboned turkey— would also be on this year’s Thanksgiving menu.

“No idea how to cook it,” Jason quipped.

Meanwhile, Travis said that he’ll be spending Thanksgiving playing football with the Kansas City Chiefs before hopping on a plane back home to Kansas City.

“So I’ll probably miss a Thanksgiving meal unless we win and I get some turkey on the field, alright now,” he added.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. Their last game saw the team score a 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with Travis’ fiancée, Taylor Swift, seen cheering from the stands.