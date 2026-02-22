Javonte Williams and the RB equation in Dallas

(Note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, TX — The experiment to determine if Javonte Williams could return to top form was a resounding success for the Dallas Cowboys. The first player signed in last year’s free agency from outside the building by the Cowboys, there was initially just an expectation that Williams would be a part of a committee approach, but he had other plans.

The 25-year-old former second-round pick was an absolute revelation, his ability to block, play downhill as a bully back, but to also display quickness, speed and finesse when needed, made him not only the bellcow in Dallas; but Williams also became one of the best backs in the league last season — making good on his one-year, prove-it deal.

And speaking of revelations, that’s also what Malik Davis turned out to be, his tumultuous NFL journey rewarding his perseverance in a big way in 2025. But with Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah both vying for reps in 2026, and Williams and Davis both on expiring deals, it’s time to look at all viable options at running back.

By viable, go ahead and scratch both Breece Hall and Super Bowl LX off of the list, because I’m going to assume they’re both priced out of this discussion in Dallas, and especially with Blue and Mafah in the picture.

Welcome to this year’s Open Market series.

What’s Here

Javonte Williams: As noted, Javonte Williams has once again found top gear with so much time removed from his devastating knee injury, suffered as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2022. Three years later, in Dallas, Williams delivered his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season (1,201) — good enough to make him a top-10 running back and two yards shy of overtaking Christian McCaffrey in that category. And one year after the Cowboys, as a team, combined for only six rushing touchdowns, Williams nearly doubled that tally with 11 of his own, and it’s a no-brainer the Cowboys are already in talks to try and keep him around. (Market value: $7.8M annually)

Malik Davis: Davis not only helped Williams re-establish the Cowboys’ rushing attack as a spell back, but his explosiveness meant there wasn’t a massive talent dropoff whenever he was in the game. Also good enough to stave off rookie home-run hitter Jaydon Blue for basically the entirety of the season, save for the regular season finale when Blue stole the show, Davis is a restricted free agent — meaning if the Cowboys want to keep him, they can match any offer he receives.

What’s Out There

Note: These players will be unrestricted on March 11, barring a newly-signed deal with their incumbent team prior to that date. (Market value, when available, provided by Spotrac)

Rico Dowdle: A familiar face is heading back into unrestricted free agency, Dowdle having now completed his one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. He departed the Cowboys to head home to the Carolinas last offseason, and made that decision matter in a major way. Dowdle delivered a breakout season that included taking the Cowboys’ defense to task in their visit to the Queen City, and also made it known he’s open to returning to where it all began for him in the NFL. (Market value: $6.5M annually)

Travis Etienne: Capable, high-ceiling, young and not expected to reset the market at RB — all things that are very appealing about Etienne for the Cowboys. The former first-round pick of the Jaguars has spent his entire career in Jacksonville as a key driver to the offense behind Trevor Lawrence, having three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, and he’s durable, starting in 60 of 66 games through four seasons. Add in his ability to be a receiver out of the backfield and Etienne is certainly worthy. (Market value: $6.8M annually