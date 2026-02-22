Bobsleigh pilot hospitalised after horror crash at Winter Olympics

Austrian bobsleigh pilot Jakob Mandlbauer was taken away on stretcher after being involved in a horror crash in the Winter Olympics four-man final.

The incident occurred in the second heat and sparked audible gasps from onlookers, with medics quickly rushing to the scene.

Mandlbauer’s three teammates were all able to escape the sled and walk off the track back to the athlete area, but the pilot remained on the ice where he received treatment.

The Austrian bobsleigh turned over in Cortina (Getty Images)

This caused a significant delay to competition before the Austrian was stretchered off the track and transported to hospital.

Team GB’s Greg Hackett spoke on the crash after their second run, which saw the Brits drop from third to seventh, and seemed to allay fears over the severity of the injuries suffered.

Jakob Mandlbauer received treatment on the track after Austria’s crash (Getty Images)

Hackett told BBC Sport: “It is a dangerous sport. Thankfully the boys came back up to the changing rooms so his crew are OK. Jakob I think is in hospital but it seems he can move, he’s alright.

“It’s a serious thing. We’re here to compete, that’s one thing, but we’re all mates, we all get along internationally so you never want to see anyone go down and their Olympic experience ending that way, no-one wants to see that either.

“Hopefully they’re all OK and ready to go tomorrow.”

Christoph Iglhauser, the Austrian team press attache, then confirmed that Mandlbauer had escaped a serious injury and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks. The Austrian had complained of neck and back pain when being taken away.

“Jakob is on his way to hospital,” Iglhauser said to The Athletic. “He’s not so bad. It’s just a check. Everyone else is fine. No injury, only a check. He’ll be fine.”

Mandlbauer’s three teammates managed to escape the sled (Getty Images)

It proved a cursed second heat in Cortina with two more crashes ensuing before the end of the day’s action.

The French team, who were 26th after their first run, were next to suffer a heavy crash before Trinidad & Tobago – the last team to go – also crashed out.

However, in both cases, all four athletes from the respective crews were able to walk back to the athlete area, including British-born Trinidad & Tobago athlete Axel Brown.

Germany dominate the podium spots going into Sunday’s pivotal final day of bobsleigh action, with pilot Johannes Lochner leading the way ahead of his two compatriots Francesco Friedrich and Adam Ammour.

There will be two more heats on Sunday to decide the final standings.