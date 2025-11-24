JCPS leaders say school closures will save $4 million out of $132 million in needed cuts | Education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood said Friday that his proposal to close two schools and consolidate or move several others will save the district $4 million out of $132 million it needs to cut before next school year.

That’s a drop in the bucket, Yearwood admitted during a news conference from district headquarters, but the sale of several newly vacated district-owned buildings will add to that.

“Small things add up,” he said adding that if there was a $100 million cut to make, they’d make it.

Yearwood said the recommendations were made after looking at the “harsh reality” facing JCPS and other school districts across the county. He said the district looked at three things when making decisions: condition of the facility, enrollment percentage and cost per student.

“I want to make it clear our decision today in no way reflects the quality and strength of our staff or principals or teachers or counselors,” Yearwood said. “Every employee impacted by the decision, we know that they have dedicated their professional lives to supporting students, and, for that, we are eternally and immensely grateful.”

Cuts to central office positions will follow, he said, but timing of that as well as the number of positions targeted won’t be made public yet. Yearwood said he’s “hopeful” they won’t need to close additional schools but wouldn’t promise anything.

“It’s difficult for staff. It’s difficult for our families,” Yearwood said. “But it is a necessity for the long-term future of our district and, most importantly, for our students.”

Also, Yearwood wouldn’t say layoffs are off the table but said they’ll work to ensure everyone “has an opportunity” get obtain a new job elsewhere in the district.

“We are working to get every teacher into a position,” Yearwood said. “Will there be a possibility that there could be layoffs? Yes, I can’t sit here and say they will not, but we are working to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to get into another position.

JCPS announced recommendations Thursday and gave reasons and next steps for each:

Closing Liberty High School “This school was initially created to serve students in the credit recovery process. Today, well-rounded credit recovery resources are implemented across JCPS, making the stand-alone Liberty model no longer necessary.” “If passed, students will return to their resides schools, with mandated Personal Learning Plans (PLPs) and robust social-emotional support to provide an accelerated path to credit recovery.” JCPS doesn’t know what it will do with Liberty’s building

Closing Zachary Taylor Elementary School, citing cost and an enrollment below 50% “If passed, students will reapply, ranking choices from elementary schools in the Ballard High zone.” JCPS leaders said the Zachary Taylor building would be sold if the school is closed.

Relocating Waller-Williams Environmental to an “existing facility in the Fairdale neighborhood,” citing cost and 39% capacity and a cost per student of about $111,000 “While this is a specialized school and requires additional resources, the average cost per student at JCPS specialized schools is about $62,000. If passed, we’ll be moving this school to an existing facility in the Fairdale neighborhood that’s better suited to its size. Building would be demolished but land retained

Consolidating King Elementary School and Maupin Elementary School at Maupin’s building (King) is at 70% capacity and the average cost per student is more than $10,000 above the JCPS average for elementary schools. At the same time, Maupin Elementary has 53% enrollment but a lower cost per student. JCPS recommends merging the two schools at Maupin’s more cost-effective facility. Kings building would be sold

Moving the Georgia Chaffee Teenage Parent Program (TAPP) to the Gheens Early Childhood Center at Louisville Male High School, citing 21% enrollment District cites a high cost per student of $103,677



Student and parent reaction

Families at several affected schools said the district’s savings come at too high a cost.

At Zachary Taylor Elementary — one of the schools slated to close — parents and students waited in a rainy car-rider line Friday, stunned by the proposal.

“The teachers are nice,” one Zachary Taylor student told WDRB. “They have good tests. They’re nice people — they’re very nice people.” Students said their classmates cried after learning the news.

“We love this school. The teachers are great,” one parent said.

Another parent questioned the district’s priorities: “Are they serious?”

“I think they’re trying to find the littlest things here to cut the budget, but this is not the right way,” another added.

Liberty High School is also set to close. The school was created to help students recover credits — but for many, it has been a lifeline.

Sophomore Daniel Brewer said he came to Liberty to escape severe bullying.

“I’m going to be honest — I don’t think if I hadn’t switched I would be here today,” he said. “That’s another thing I owe Liberty for — giving me that second chance that I needed.”

Sophomore Kaitlin Webster-Hayes said she, too, was bullied and physically assaulted at previous schools.

“I think I’d be dead if it weren’t for Liberty,” she said. “If I had to stay at those schools and deal with those situations, I firmly believe those kids would’ve beat me till I was dead.”

Both students said Liberty made them look forward to school — something they never thought possible.

The plan also consolidates King Elementary into Maupin. Michael D. Thomas Sr., a King parent and PTA member, said the improvements at King are real and worth saving.

“You see the kids are getting better. You see the test scores are getting better. What’s the problem really? If it’s just about money — raise the taxes,” Thomas said.

Parents, students, teachers, board members, and administrators all told WDRB they were not consulted before the proposal was announced.

Students and parents — from Liberty to King — said they’ll fight the plan because, to them, these schools mean more than money.

JCPS is bracing for more than $130 million in cuts next year. The district released its yearly financial audit this week, giving a detailed look at how the district managed its money last year. Audit firm LBMC found, despite a $188 million budget deficit, the district’s financial position remains strong and stable with an operating budget of about $2.4 billion. More than $19 million of that money went to district administration. JCPS also brought in nearly 9% more revenue than the year prior, including almost 7% more in property taxes. However, the district still carries more than $740 million in debt.

Two more audits of the district’s finances are still in progress.

Three public forums will be held next month in response to the proposals:

Monday, Dec. 1, from 5–6 p.m. at Kammerer Middle School. Address: 7315 Westboro Road

Tuesday, Dec. 2, from 5–6 p.m. at the JCPS Center for Professional Learning. Address: 3903 Atkinson Square Drive

Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 5–6 p.m. at Academy @ Shawnee. Address: 4001 Herman St.

And to leave feedback online, click here.

Top Stories:

JCPS recommends closing 2 schools, moving others as it faces $188 million budget shortfall

UPS plane that crashed in Louisville showed ‘fatigue cracks’ and ‘overstress failure,’ NTSB finds

Texas Roadhouse to relocate Outer Loop restaurant

Copyright 2025 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.