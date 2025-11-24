Monday brings storm threat for most of Texas

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cool north/warm south, spotty light rain mainly west.

MONDAY: Isolated to scattered showers and storms; a few could be strong east of Austin.

THANKSGIVING: Fall-like chill with patchy morning freezes possible.

FORECAST

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies with cool & chilly temperatures continue tonight. There is a possibility of developing showers tonight, but most of these storms should remain north of our area with a few stretching south.

MONDAY STORM CHANCES

A Pacific cold front moves through, bringing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most activity will be north and east of San Antonio, but a few storms could be strong to severe east of Austin along the I-10/I-37 corridor. Threats: Large hail and damaging winds.

THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving in San Antonio will feel like true fall weather. Morning lows will dip into the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s under sunny skies. Dry conditions will dominate, making it perfect for outdoor holiday plans. Patchy freezes are possible early Thursday in outlying areas, so keep an eye on sensitive plants. The cool, crisp air will stick around through Friday before the next system approaches.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Looking ahead to next weekend, an upper-level disturbance will bring the next chance for rain. While it is still a week aware, keep an umbrella handy if you’re traveling. Temperatures will stay seasonable as the fall pattern continues.

