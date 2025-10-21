Jennifer Garner Wore a Polo Sweater, Get the Look

Few things say fall quite like a cozy sweater, and celebrities like Jennifer Garner are proving just how versatile the garment is for looking polished while staying comfortable.

In a recent Instagram story, the actress wore a chunky navy knit in the polo style we’ve seen on Joanna Gaines — but with a twist. The collared neckline lends the classic sweater a vintage-meets-modern appeal, while its structured shape adds a refined edge without compromising comfort. Plus, the button details make it effortless to layer as temperatures shift.

Warm yet breathable, polo sweaters strike the ideal balance for fall weather. It’s a timeless staple you’ll reach for again and again, and right now, you can find Garner-inspired versions at Amazon, Quince, and more starting at $23.

Polo Sweaters Inspired by Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner/Instagram



Anrabess Polo Sweater

Amazon



Along with its soft knit fabric, this $23 sweater features a longer hem for added warmth and coverage. The ribbed cuffs lend a sleek finish, while the collared neckline adds a touch of polish. With six buttons down the front, you can leave a few undone for a hint of skin or button up completely on chillier days.

Lomon Polo Sweater

Amazon



The snap button design of this polo sweater makes layering a breeze. It has a slightly relaxed fit that enhances comfort, while the preppy oversized collar keeps you looking put-together, whether you wear it with jeans, slacks, or a skirt. One Amazon shopper loves the sweater so much that they’re buying it in multiple shades (it’s available in navy, gray, blue, and more). They praised the fit and shared that it “washes well” without fading.

Mango Ribbed Polo Sweater, $49 with code MANGO30

Mango



With buttons on the front and sides, this polo sweater brings instant charm to your outfit. It’s made from a soft knit fabric that’s warm without bulk. The straight design is easy to tuck into high-waisted pants or skirts. The sweater is available in sizes XXS through XXL, and you can even snag it at 30 percent off with the code MANGO30.

It’s easy to see why celebrities keep reaching for polo sweaters — they’re cozy, layer-friendly, and effortlessly elegant. Take a cue from Jennifer Garner and slip into one of these polished knits below.

Cider Collar Oversized Sweater

Cider



Zara Plain Knit Polo Sweater

Zara



Anthropologie The Jensen Cashmere Crop Polo Sweater by Pilcro

Anthropologie



Quince Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater

Quince



J.Crew Brushed Cashmere Rugby Sweater